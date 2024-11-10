ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Assembly Polls Most Important For Mumbai And state: Aaditya

Addressing a poll rally at Sewri in Mumbai, Thackeray accused the BJP of taking big-ticket investments to Gujarat and "crushing the dreams" of Maharashtra's youths.

Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Aaditya Thackeray during his campaign for Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Mumbai on Saturday, (PTI)
By PTI

Published : 5 hours ago

Mumbai: With the Mahayuti and MVA alliances locked in a fierce electoral contest and various narratives being set up by parties, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday said the forthcoming elections are crucial for Mumbai and Maharashtra.

Addressing a poll rally at Sewri in Mumbai, Thackeray accused the BJP of taking big-ticket investments to Gujarat and "crushing the dreams" of Maharashtra's youths.

"This poll will be the most important poll of our life. This poll is not (about) getting back our symbol and the party or for Uddhav Thackeray or me. This poll is important for Maharashtra and Mumbai," he said.

Thackeray said the Dharavi Redevelopment Project will have an impact all over Mumbai.

He said when Shiv Sena took charge of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in 1997, it had a Rs 600 crore deficit. But the civic body is in Rs 92,000 crore surplus now, he added.

Thackeray alleged the state government wanted to hand over prime coastal land of Koliwadas (fishing villages) to the government's "favourite builder" by starting cluster redevelopment.

Gaothans and Koliwadas have to be redeveloped only after taking the residents into confidence, the former minister added. Thackeray also held a roadshow in his Worli assembly constituency joined by AAP MP Sanjay Singh. Polling will be held for 288 constituencies in Maharashtra on November 20 and results will be declared after three days.

