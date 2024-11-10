ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Assembly Polls Most Important For Mumbai And state: Aaditya

Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Aaditya Thackeray during his campaign for Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Mumbai on Saturday, ( PTI )

Mumbai: With the Mahayuti and MVA alliances locked in a fierce electoral contest and various narratives being set up by parties, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday said the forthcoming elections are crucial for Mumbai and Maharashtra.

Addressing a poll rally at Sewri in Mumbai, Thackeray accused the BJP of taking big-ticket investments to Gujarat and "crushing the dreams" of Maharashtra's youths.

"This poll will be the most important poll of our life. This poll is not (about) getting back our symbol and the party or for Uddhav Thackeray or me. This poll is important for Maharashtra and Mumbai," he said.

Thackeray said the Dharavi Redevelopment Project will have an impact all over Mumbai.