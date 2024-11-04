ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Assembly Polls: BJP Leader Gopal Shetty Withdraws Nomination As Independent Candidate From Borivali Seat

Senior BJP leader Gopal Shetty withdrew his candidature as an independent nominee from Borivali Assembly Seat.

Maharashtra Assembly Polls: BJP Leader Gopal Shetty Withdraws Nomination As Independent Candidate From Borivali Seat
File photo of BJP leader Gopal Shetty (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Mumbai: Senior BJP leader Gopal Shetty, who had filed his nomination as an independent candidate from Borivali Assembly seat in Mumbai, withdrew his nomination on Monday.

Monday is the last date for the withdrawal of nominations.

Speaking to reporters, Shetty said that there was a lot of discontent among the people in Borivali and it needed to reach the party's high command, so he was forced to file his nomination as an independent candidate.

"I was pained while I took this step and the media also highlighted my case in my 33-year career now only. But some decisions, you are forced to take. I withdrew my candidature for the party, which has given me a lot," Shetty said.

Now, with Shetty, a two-time MP from North Mumbai Lok Sabha seat, taking back his nomination, the road could be easy for BJP nominee Sanjay Upadhay.

It is understood that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar spoke to Gopal Shetty. BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde also persuaded Gopal Shetty, following which he withdrew the nomination, sources said.

Fadnavis welcomed Shetty's decision. In a post on X, Fadnavis said, "Senior BJP leader Gopal Shettyji has set a good example of how a true worker is by taking decisions in the interest of the party. He always kept the party interest supreme and never compromised with it. I am very thankful to him for taking this decision."

Mumbai: Senior BJP leader Gopal Shetty, who had filed his nomination as an independent candidate from Borivali Assembly seat in Mumbai, withdrew his nomination on Monday.

Monday is the last date for the withdrawal of nominations.

Speaking to reporters, Shetty said that there was a lot of discontent among the people in Borivali and it needed to reach the party's high command, so he was forced to file his nomination as an independent candidate.

"I was pained while I took this step and the media also highlighted my case in my 33-year career now only. But some decisions, you are forced to take. I withdrew my candidature for the party, which has given me a lot," Shetty said.

Now, with Shetty, a two-time MP from North Mumbai Lok Sabha seat, taking back his nomination, the road could be easy for BJP nominee Sanjay Upadhay.

It is understood that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar spoke to Gopal Shetty. BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde also persuaded Gopal Shetty, following which he withdrew the nomination, sources said.

Fadnavis welcomed Shetty's decision. In a post on X, Fadnavis said, "Senior BJP leader Gopal Shettyji has set a good example of how a true worker is by taking decisions in the interest of the party. He always kept the party interest supreme and never compromised with it. I am very thankful to him for taking this decision."

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BORIVALI ASSEMBLY SEATSGOPAL SHETTYMAHARASHTRA BJPDEVENDRA FADNAVISMAHARASHTRA ASSEMBLY POLLS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Trump Vs Harris: As America Votes, Here Is What To Expect In World's Most-Watched Election

Fading Literature: Delhi's Famed Urdu Bazaar On Last Legs

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.