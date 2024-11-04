ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Assembly Polls: BJP Leader Gopal Shetty Withdraws Nomination As Independent Candidate From Borivali Seat

Mumbai: Senior BJP leader Gopal Shetty, who had filed his nomination as an independent candidate from Borivali Assembly seat in Mumbai, withdrew his nomination on Monday.

Monday is the last date for the withdrawal of nominations.

Speaking to reporters, Shetty said that there was a lot of discontent among the people in Borivali and it needed to reach the party's high command, so he was forced to file his nomination as an independent candidate.

"I was pained while I took this step and the media also highlighted my case in my 33-year career now only. But some decisions, you are forced to take. I withdrew my candidature for the party, which has given me a lot," Shetty said.