Maharashtra Assembly Polls: BJP Leader Gopal Shetty Withdraws Nomination As Independent Candidate From Borivali Seat

Mumbai: Senior BJP leader Gopal Shetty, who had filed his nomination as an independent candidate from Borivali Assembly seat in Mumbai, withdrew his nomination on Monday.
Monday is the last date for the withdrawal of nominations.
Speaking to reporters, Shetty said that there was a lot of discontent among the people in Borivali and it needed to reach the party's high command, so he was forced to file his nomination as an independent candidate.
"I was pained while I took this step and the media also highlighted my case in my 33-year career now only. But some decisions, you are forced to take. I withdrew my candidature for the party, which has given me a lot," Shetty said.
Now, with Shetty, a two-time MP from North Mumbai Lok Sabha seat, taking back his nomination, the road could be easy for BJP nominee Sanjay Upadhay.
It is understood that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar spoke to Gopal Shetty. BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde also persuaded Gopal Shetty, following which he withdrew the nomination, sources said.
Fadnavis welcomed Shetty's decision. In a post on X, Fadnavis said, "Senior BJP leader Gopal Shettyji has set a good example of how a true worker is by taking decisions in the interest of the party. He always kept the party interest supreme and never compromised with it. I am very thankful to him for taking this decision."