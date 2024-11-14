ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Railways To Run Special Suburban Trains For Convenience Of Voters

New Delhi: In view of the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, the Central Railway has decided to run special suburban trains for the convenience of voters and to facilitate the movement of election personnel.

According to Central Railway (CR) officials, the special trains will run on November 19 and 20 (Tuesday and Wednesday night) and November 20 and 21 (Wednesday and Thursday night) to facilitate the movement of election staff and general people. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will take place on November 20, while counting of votes will take place on November 23.

All special trains will halt at all stations between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Kalyan and CSMT-Panvel, as per the schedules. These special train services are expected to enhance connectivity and ensure the smooth transit of election participants. Passengers are encouraged to take advantage of these additional services for their travel needs on these nights. The railway expects that this initiative will empower voters to exercise their right to vote, the CR said in a statement.

These trains will operate on the Main Line (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Kalyan) and Harbour Line (CSMT-Panvel), with specific departure and arrival times.

Tuesday-Wednesday Night (November 19-20):

Main Line (Down): CSMT–Kalyan Special: Departs CSMT at 3:00 hours and arrives at Kalyan at 4:30 hrs.

Main Line (UP): Kalyan–CSMT Special: Departs Kalyan at 3:00 hrs and arrives at CSMT at 4:30 hrs.

Harbour Line (Down): CSMT-Panvel Special: Departs CSMT at 3:00 hrs and arrives at Panvel at 4:20 hrs.

Harbour Line (Up): Panel–CSMT Special 2: Departs Panvel at 3:00 hrs and arrives CSMT at 4:20 hrs.