Maharashtra Assembly Elections Is Ideological Too: Rahul Gandhi

Mumbai: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the Maharashtra Assembly Elections is an election of ideologies as this is a fight between two or three billionaires and the poor. The government works for billionaires like Adani who are trying to get lands worth a crore in Mumbai. He was countering Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai" slogan.

Gandhi said the Congress has always fought for the poor and the common people and an attempt is being made to break the backbone of small, medium and micro industries by handing over the Dharavi land to corporates. But Congress will never let that happen. "We will thwart the attempt," he said at a press conference in Bandra.

He said Modi's declaration is right as it means only he and Adani are the same which makes the latter safe. Dharavi land is owned by local people and lakhs are on the verge of displacement if the land gets handed over. To establish his claim, Gandhi fished out pictures of Modi, Adani and the Dharavi land from a locker.

"How did Adani get all the airports, ports, and now the Dharavi project? Because Adani and Modi have old relations. Adani will not get Dharavi without PM Modi's cooperation and is trying to grab Mumbai," Gandhi said.

He said the caste census has been the core issue on which Congress keeps asking questions to the government and the promises of a 50 per cent reservation limit, Rs 4,000 allowance for unemployed youth, Rs 3,000 for women, and free travel would be fulfilled once Congress comes to power.