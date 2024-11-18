ETV Bharat / state

Close On Heels Of Maharashtra Polls, Firing At Independent Candidate's House In Jalgaon

Three shots were fired at independent candidate Ahmed Hussain Sheikh's house at 4 am today. Police have launched an investigation.

Police inspect spot after firing (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

Jalgaon: Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly elections, three rounds were fired at the house of independent candidate Ahmed Hussain Sheikh, who is contesting from Jalgaon City constituency.

The incident took place at around 4 am on Monday. As soon as the incident was reported, poll officials, police personnel and several senior officials rushed to the spot.

According to reports, Sheikh was asleep in his room when an unidentified individual fired three rounds in the direction of his house. Startled by the loud noise, Sheikh woke up and came out of his house. While inspecting the premises, Sheikh found that the glass window was shattered.

During investigation, police spotted three empty cartridges on the road adjoining the house and while searching inside, a bullet was found in the room. Police are currently investigating the incident.

Police said that a case has been registered against the unidentified shooter under relevant sections of the BNS and Arms Act. The CCTV footage of the entire area is being closely examined for getting information about the shooter's identity.

Sheikh, district president of AIMIM, is contesting as an independent candidate after he was denied ticket from the party.

With elections scheduled on November 20, the incident has triggered panic in the area.

