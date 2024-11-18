ETV Bharat / state

Close On Heels Of Maharashtra Polls, Firing At Independent Candidate's House In Jalgaon

Jalgaon: Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly elections, three rounds were fired at the house of independent candidate Ahmed Hussain Sheikh, who is contesting from Jalgaon City constituency.

The incident took place at around 4 am on Monday. As soon as the incident was reported, poll officials, police personnel and several senior officials rushed to the spot.

According to reports, Sheikh was asleep in his room when an unidentified individual fired three rounds in the direction of his house. Startled by the loud noise, Sheikh woke up and came out of his house. While inspecting the premises, Sheikh found that the glass window was shattered.

During investigation, police spotted three empty cartridges on the road adjoining the house and while searching inside, a bullet was found in the room. Police are currently investigating the incident.