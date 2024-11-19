Opposition Slams BJP For 'Distributing Cash', MCC Violation Case Filed Against Vinod Tawde

Mumbai: A case of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violation has been lodged against BJP leaders Vinod Tawde and Rajan Naik on the eve of Maharashtra Assembly elections.

The move comes after workers of Bahujan Vikas Aghadi accused saffron party leaders of distributing money to voters. Workers led by Bahujan Vikas Aghadi leader Hitendra Thakur and party MLA Kshitij Thakur put Tawde under house arrest and created a ruckus outside Hotel Vivanta. The incident has drawn several criticism from the Opposition.

"The flying squad reviewed the area and the process of registering an FIR is underway as per relevant sections. The situation is currently under control. Strict action will be taken against those who violate the code of conduct," Additional Chief Electoral Officer Kiran Kulkarni said.

Vinod Tawde refutes:

Refuting the allegations, Tawde claimed that he had gone to guide the workers about MCC rules so that these are not violated. "We were not distributing money. The CCTV footage should be checked to find out whether any MCC violation had occurred or not. The Election Commission should conduct a thorough investigation. I am ready to face any probe on this matter," Tawde said.

BJP's game is over: Sanjay Raut

Targeting BJP on the issue, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said, "No matter how much the BJP tries to conceal money distribution, things were caught on the cameras and BJP's face has been exposed. Their game is now over. Where did the BJP national secretary (Tawde) get Rs 5 crore from? The money was taken to distribute to the voters. At least Rs 15 crore has reached every constituency in Maharashtra. The Election Commission was checking our bags, but now the matter should be investigated and action should be taken. The work that should have been done by the Election Commission has been done by the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi workers. Therefore, I congratulate them,"

Prayed for a good govt: Uddhav Thackeray

After visiting Tulja Bhavani today, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said, "I have prayed for the wellbeing of the farmers and common people. I prayed for a good government in Maharashtra."

He alleged that a fatal attack was carried out on former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh yesterday and now it is heard that Vinod Tawde distributed money to voters. "This is why I want this corrupt rule to end in the state," he said.

BJP says allegations are baseless

BJP leader Praveen Darekar said that the allegations are completely baseless and incorrect. "A narrative was set against us in the Lok Sabha. Even now, the Opposition is trying to vitiate the atmosphere.