Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Independent Candidate From Beed Dies During Polls

Beed: An independent candidate from Maharashtra's Beed Assembly constituency died after suffering a massive cardiac attack while monitoring the polling process at a booth on Wednesday.

This incident occurred at the polling booth in Chhatrapati Shahu Vidyalaya in Beed. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead,

Since morning, Balasaheb Shinde had been touring the polling booths of Beed and stopped by a booth in Chhatrapati Shahu Vidyalaya to review the process. He was standing in front of the polling booth as voters waited in long queues for their chance to exercise their franchise. Suddenly Shinde complained of uneasiness and fell unconscious on the ground.

Shinde died due to cardiac arrest and his body has been sent for postmortem, official sources said.