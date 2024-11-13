Eknath Shinde Faction Accuses UBT Workers Of Attacking Women Supporters In Jogeshwari East

Mumbai: With a few days left for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, campaigning gets intense with political mud-slinging as the Eknath Shinde faction has accused the UBT workers of assaulting their women workers in Jogeshwari East constituency.

The Jogeshwari East seat is witnessing a fight between Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Ananth (Bala) Nar and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) candidate Manisha Waiker, wife of MP Ravinder Waiker.

Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) leader Sheetal Mhatre has alleged that women of her party were tortured by the UBT workers. She said that supporters of Nar attacked their women workers, torn their clothes and assaulted them.

"Activists of UBT candidate Nar attacked our women. Tried to videograph the assault, tore their clothes and beat them up. Also the women workers were chashed to their houses and vehicles of our sisters were vandalised," Mhatre said adding, "They have already lost the elections and now want to create an atmosphere of fear in Maharashtra," she said.

Mhatre said she has informed Chief Minister Eknath Shinde about the incident. "The UBT workers have tarnished the ideals of Balasaheb Thackeray, who termed women as 'Ranragini'. They raised their hands on women. I want to ask Uddhav Thackeray, Rashmi Thackeray, Aditya Thackeray as to what is going on? What are your people doing? Why do your supporters want to create an atmosphere of fear?" she asked.

On the other hand, the UBT leaders have accused the Eknath Shinde faction of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in Jogeshwari East constituency. In a social media post, Shiv Sena (UBT) said, "We tried to protest when the MCC was being violated. Then their goons pelted stones at Matoshree Club in Jogeshwari East. Request strict action against such unconstitutional and shameful act."

Jogeshwari East Assembly Constituency was established in 2009 and Ravindra Waikar has been elected from this constituency for three consecutive terms. After Ravindra Waikar won in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Eknath Shinde faction fielded his wife Manisha here. She is pitted against UBT's Ananth (Bala) Nar. Thus, Jogeshwari East is witnessing an intense Sena versus Sena fight.