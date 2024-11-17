Choosing Maha Vikas Aghadi Is Akin To Endangering The Country: Yogi Adityanath

Kolhapur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday alleged that Congress is a threat to India as it has always worked at creating divisions and claimed that electing the Maha Vikas Aghadi will lead to endangering the country.

Addressing an election rally in support of Mahayuti candidates at Tapovan Maidan in Kolhapur, Yogi said, "Maharashtra, a land of heroes, has taught the country to fight so choosing Maha Vikas Aghadi here is like endangering the country."

He slammed an alleged war between two Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders namely Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray saying, "If Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray had been there today, would Uddhav Thackeray have allied with the Congress?"

Urging voters to elect Mahayuti candidates, Yogi said, "I came to campaign for Dhairyashil Mane in Hatkanangle Lok Sabha constituency in the Lok Sabha elections. You (Voters) elected him and now I have come to thank you. Make all Mahayuti candidates win from this historical land of Kolhapur."

Slamming the Congress, Yogi said, "Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi had come here. Did she come to create division in the society? It is being said that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's house was set on fire and is mother and sisters died in the incident. The Razakars of the Nizam era did this act. Who was the Nizam? This is never clarified by Kharge," he said.

"Muslim fundamentalists are trying to take control of Vishalgad in Kolhapur. But no such attempt will be tolerated," he said.