ETV Bharat / state

Choosing Maha Vikas Aghadi Is Akin To Endangering The Country: Yogi Adityanath

UP CM Yogi Adityanath campaigned for Mahayuti candidates in Kolhapur, where he lashed out at both the Congress and the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Choosing Maha Vikas Aghadi Is Akin To Endangering The Country: Yogi Adityanath
UP CM Yogi Adityanath (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Kolhapur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday alleged that Congress is a threat to India as it has always worked at creating divisions and claimed that electing the Maha Vikas Aghadi will lead to endangering the country.

Addressing an election rally in support of Mahayuti candidates at Tapovan Maidan in Kolhapur, Yogi said, "Maharashtra, a land of heroes, has taught the country to fight so choosing Maha Vikas Aghadi here is like endangering the country."

He slammed an alleged war between two Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders namely Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray saying, "If Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray had been there today, would Uddhav Thackeray have allied with the Congress?"

Urging voters to elect Mahayuti candidates, Yogi said, "I came to campaign for Dhairyashil Mane in Hatkanangle Lok Sabha constituency in the Lok Sabha elections. You (Voters) elected him and now I have come to thank you. Make all Mahayuti candidates win from this historical land of Kolhapur."

Slamming the Congress, Yogi said, "Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi had come here. Did she come to create division in the society? It is being said that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's house was set on fire and is mother and sisters died in the incident. The Razakars of the Nizam era did this act. Who was the Nizam? This is never clarified by Kharge," he said.

"Muslim fundamentalists are trying to take control of Vishalgad in Kolhapur. But no such attempt will be tolerated," he said.

Read more

  1. 'Consider Myself A Common Man CM': Eknath Shinde Confident Of Winning Maharashtra Polls
  2. Focus On Winning Polling Booths: PM Modi’s Mantra To BJP Workers

Kolhapur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday alleged that Congress is a threat to India as it has always worked at creating divisions and claimed that electing the Maha Vikas Aghadi will lead to endangering the country.

Addressing an election rally in support of Mahayuti candidates at Tapovan Maidan in Kolhapur, Yogi said, "Maharashtra, a land of heroes, has taught the country to fight so choosing Maha Vikas Aghadi here is like endangering the country."

He slammed an alleged war between two Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders namely Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray saying, "If Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray had been there today, would Uddhav Thackeray have allied with the Congress?"

Urging voters to elect Mahayuti candidates, Yogi said, "I came to campaign for Dhairyashil Mane in Hatkanangle Lok Sabha constituency in the Lok Sabha elections. You (Voters) elected him and now I have come to thank you. Make all Mahayuti candidates win from this historical land of Kolhapur."

Slamming the Congress, Yogi said, "Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi had come here. Did she come to create division in the society? It is being said that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's house was set on fire and is mother and sisters died in the incident. The Razakars of the Nizam era did this act. Who was the Nizam? This is never clarified by Kharge," he said.

"Muslim fundamentalists are trying to take control of Vishalgad in Kolhapur. But no such attempt will be tolerated," he said.

Read more

  1. 'Consider Myself A Common Man CM': Eknath Shinde Confident Of Winning Maharashtra Polls
  2. Focus On Winning Polling Booths: PM Modi’s Mantra To BJP Workers

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

YOGI ADITYANATHMAHA VIKAS AGHADIYOGI CAMPAIGNS FOR MAHAYUTIMAHARASHTRA ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.