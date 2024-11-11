ETV Bharat / state

In Mumbai, Gehlot Says BJP Wrote A Dark Chapter After Voted To Power

Mumbai: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday slammed the BJP, saying people gave power but the saffron party scripted a dark chapter.

Addressing a press conference at Congress Bhawan today, Gehlot accused the BJP of toppling governments through horse-trading and keeping autonomous organisations of the country under political pressure. "If such things continue to happen, how will democracy survive? Our Constitution is being threatened due to these incidents" he said.

Expressing confidence on the Congress-led Mahavikas Aghadi winning the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, Gehlot said that the five guarantees that have been promised are important for the common people. He said that just as the Chiranjeevi Yojana was implemented in Rajasthan, the party will implement the proposed Rs 25-lakh family insurance scheme in Maharashtra.

The former Rajasthan CM also took a dig at the 'batenge to rahenge' and 'ek hai to safe hai' remarks. Emphasising that this election is important for Maharashtra, he said that it will give a direction to the entire country. "The mission in this election is to save the democracy, Constitution and secularism. Congress has always respected the Opposition but the situation is different now," he said.