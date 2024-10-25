ETV Bharat / state

NCP Names Zeeshan Siddique in Second List for Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Mumbai: The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has announced its second list of candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, which includes seven names. Notably, MLA Zeeshan Siddique, the son of late NCP leader Baba Siddique, is set to contest from Bandra East. Siddique previously won this constituency in 2019 while representing the Congress but recently joined the NCP.

Following the tragic death of his father earlier this month, Zeeshan Siddique criticised the Shiv Sena (UBT) for fielding Varun Sardesai in his constituency, highlighting ongoing tensions within the opposition coalition known as the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

In the second list, former BJP MP Pratap Chikhalikar, who faced defeat in the Lok Sabha elections from Nanded, has been nominated to contest from Loha. Sanjay Kaka Patil, another ex-BJP MP, will contest from the Tasgaon-Kavather Mahankal constituency, facing off against NCP (SP) candidate Rohit Patil, the son of late NCP Stalwart R R Patil.