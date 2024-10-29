ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Polls: BJP Spokesperson Shaina, Ex-minister Danve's Daughter In 3rd Shiv Sena List

Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shaina NC figures in the third list of 15 candidates released by the ruling Shiv Sena on Monday night for the November 20 assembly elections in Maharashtra.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, announced the latest list which also has the name of Sanjana Jadhav, daughter of former Union minister and BJP leader Raosaheb Danve.

Shaina will contest from the Mumbadevi seat in Mumbai, where her main rival is sitting Congress MLA Amin Patel.

Jadhav will contest from Kannad in Aurangabad district (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district). The seat is currently represented in the assembly by Udaysing Rajput of the Shiv Sena (UBT) led by former CM Uddhav Thackeray.