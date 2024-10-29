ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Polls: BJP Spokesperson Shaina, Ex-minister Danve's Daughter In 3rd Shiv Sena List

The Shiv Sena announced a third list of 15 candidates for Maharashtra's assembly elections, including BJP spokesperson Shaina NC and Sanjana Jadhav.

Shaina NC figures in the third list of 15 candidates released by the ruling Shiv Sena on Monday night
BJP spokesperson Shaina NC (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : 3 hours ago

Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shaina NC figures in the third list of 15 candidates released by the ruling Shiv Sena on Monday night for the November 20 assembly elections in Maharashtra.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, announced the latest list which also has the name of Sanjana Jadhav, daughter of former Union minister and BJP leader Raosaheb Danve.

Shaina will contest from the Mumbadevi seat in Mumbai, where her main rival is sitting Congress MLA Amin Patel.

Jadhav will contest from Kannad in Aurangabad district (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district). The seat is currently represented in the assembly by Udaysing Rajput of the Shiv Sena (UBT) led by former CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Two of the 15 seats were given to regional allies of the BJP-led NDA -- Jansurajya Paksh and the Rajarshi Shahu Vikas Aghadi. The Jansurajya Paksh has fielded its member Ashokrao Mane from Hatkanangale, while the Rajarshi Shahu Vikas Aghadi has given a ticket to Rajendra Patil Yedrawkar from Shirol. Both seats are in Kolhapur district.

The third list was released by the Shiv Sena a day before the close of nominations. The Shinde-led party is a constituent of the ruling Mahayuti (grand alliance) coalition which also consists of the BJP and the NCP led by deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

Polling for the 288-member state assembly will take place on November 20 and votes will be counted three days later.

Read More

  1. Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Shiv Sena Releases First List Of 45 Candidates
  2. CM Eknath Shinde, Dy CM Ajit Pawar File Nominations For Maharashtra Assembly Polls

Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shaina NC figures in the third list of 15 candidates released by the ruling Shiv Sena on Monday night for the November 20 assembly elections in Maharashtra.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, announced the latest list which also has the name of Sanjana Jadhav, daughter of former Union minister and BJP leader Raosaheb Danve.

Shaina will contest from the Mumbadevi seat in Mumbai, where her main rival is sitting Congress MLA Amin Patel.

Jadhav will contest from Kannad in Aurangabad district (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district). The seat is currently represented in the assembly by Udaysing Rajput of the Shiv Sena (UBT) led by former CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Two of the 15 seats were given to regional allies of the BJP-led NDA -- Jansurajya Paksh and the Rajarshi Shahu Vikas Aghadi. The Jansurajya Paksh has fielded its member Ashokrao Mane from Hatkanangale, while the Rajarshi Shahu Vikas Aghadi has given a ticket to Rajendra Patil Yedrawkar from Shirol. Both seats are in Kolhapur district.

The third list was released by the Shiv Sena a day before the close of nominations. The Shinde-led party is a constituent of the ruling Mahayuti (grand alliance) coalition which also consists of the BJP and the NCP led by deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

Polling for the 288-member state assembly will take place on November 20 and votes will be counted three days later.

Read More

  1. Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Shiv Sena Releases First List Of 45 Candidates
  2. CM Eknath Shinde, Dy CM Ajit Pawar File Nominations For Maharashtra Assembly Polls

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SHAINA NC SHIV SENA 3RD LISTBJP SPOKESPERSON SHAINA NCSHIV SENA 3RD LIST MAHARASHTA POLLSMAHARASHTRA POLLS SHIV SENA LIST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Visuals Of Vande Bharat Sleeper Coach

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Explained: What Happens If Vikash Yadav Is Arrested In India In Pannun Assassination Plot?

Watch | How Premium African Cigars Are Made In Mozambique

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.