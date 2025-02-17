Maharashtra Anganwadi Workers Stage Protest At Jantar Mantar; Demand Higher Wages, Job Benefits

New Delhi: Anganwadi workers from Maharashtra staged a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Monday, demanding better remuneration and job opportunities.

The protest was held under the banner of Maharashtra State Anganwadi Employees Organisation. The workers, who reached Delhi from across Maharashtra, protested in demand of an increase in their honorarium, scopes for pension and gratuity and various other demands.

The protesting Anganwadi workers said the government had promised but is not fulfilling their demands. They complained that the government has neither increased their salary for several years nor providing them with any allowance or other facilities.

Priyanka Patil, a protester told ETV Bharat that she has come from Pune and their honorarium has not been increased since 2017. "We are getting a remuneration of Rs 4500 from the Centre and it is becoming extremely difficult to run our households with such a meagre amount. We should be given gratuity and pension," she said.

The Anganwadi workers said that they have come to Delhi to wake up the Central government. Due to rising inflation, it is very difficult to sustain with Rs 4500 a month, they said.

"We carry out our Anganwadi duties with full dedication. We have a lot of expectations from the Modi government. The Centre should consider our demands," a worker said.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Maya Parmeshwar, another Anganwadi worker said the Union Budget had nothing for the Anganwadi workers except schemes. "So we have come here to put forth our demands and to remind that our honorarium has not been increased since 2017. All the Anganwadi workers of the country receive a monthly honorarium of Rs 4500. Our honorarium should be increased and we should also get pension and gratuity. We have come to Jantar Mantar to press for our demands," Parmeshwar said.