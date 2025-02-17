ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Anganwadi Workers Stage Protest At Jantar Mantar; Demand Higher Wages, Job Benefits

Protesting Anganwadi workers complained that their honorarium has not been increased since 2017 and they get only Rs 4500 a month.

Maharashtra Anganwadi Workers Stage Protest At Jantar Mantar Demanding Higher Wages, Job Benefits
Maharashtra State Anganwadi Employees Organisation staging sit-in protest (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 17, 2025, 6:01 PM IST

New Delhi: Anganwadi workers from Maharashtra staged a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Monday, demanding better remuneration and job opportunities.

The protest was held under the banner of Maharashtra State Anganwadi Employees Organisation. The workers, who reached Delhi from across Maharashtra, protested in demand of an increase in their honorarium, scopes for pension and gratuity and various other demands.

The protesting Anganwadi workers said the government had promised but is not fulfilling their demands. They complained that the government has neither increased their salary for several years nor providing them with any allowance or other facilities.

Priyanka Patil, a protester told ETV Bharat that she has come from Pune and their honorarium has not been increased since 2017. "We are getting a remuneration of Rs 4500 from the Centre and it is becoming extremely difficult to run our households with such a meagre amount. We should be given gratuity and pension," she said.

The Anganwadi workers said that they have come to Delhi to wake up the Central government. Due to rising inflation, it is very difficult to sustain with Rs 4500 a month, they said.

"We carry out our Anganwadi duties with full dedication. We have a lot of expectations from the Modi government. The Centre should consider our demands," a worker said.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Maya Parmeshwar, another Anganwadi worker said the Union Budget had nothing for the Anganwadi workers except schemes. "So we have come here to put forth our demands and to remind that our honorarium has not been increased since 2017. All the Anganwadi workers of the country receive a monthly honorarium of Rs 4500. Our honorarium should be increased and we should also get pension and gratuity. We have come to Jantar Mantar to press for our demands," Parmeshwar said.

Read more

  1. Kids At Delhi Anganwadis To Get Nutritious Boost With Millets, Peanut 'Chaat'
  2. Eggs Given for Midday Meal Taken Back from Kids Plates: Anganwadi Workers Suspended

New Delhi: Anganwadi workers from Maharashtra staged a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Monday, demanding better remuneration and job opportunities.

The protest was held under the banner of Maharashtra State Anganwadi Employees Organisation. The workers, who reached Delhi from across Maharashtra, protested in demand of an increase in their honorarium, scopes for pension and gratuity and various other demands.

The protesting Anganwadi workers said the government had promised but is not fulfilling their demands. They complained that the government has neither increased their salary for several years nor providing them with any allowance or other facilities.

Priyanka Patil, a protester told ETV Bharat that she has come from Pune and their honorarium has not been increased since 2017. "We are getting a remuneration of Rs 4500 from the Centre and it is becoming extremely difficult to run our households with such a meagre amount. We should be given gratuity and pension," she said.

The Anganwadi workers said that they have come to Delhi to wake up the Central government. Due to rising inflation, it is very difficult to sustain with Rs 4500 a month, they said.

"We carry out our Anganwadi duties with full dedication. We have a lot of expectations from the Modi government. The Centre should consider our demands," a worker said.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Maya Parmeshwar, another Anganwadi worker said the Union Budget had nothing for the Anganwadi workers except schemes. "So we have come here to put forth our demands and to remind that our honorarium has not been increased since 2017. All the Anganwadi workers of the country receive a monthly honorarium of Rs 4500. Our honorarium should be increased and we should also get pension and gratuity. We have come to Jantar Mantar to press for our demands," Parmeshwar said.

Read more

  1. Kids At Delhi Anganwadis To Get Nutritious Boost With Millets, Peanut 'Chaat'
  2. Eggs Given for Midday Meal Taken Back from Kids Plates: Anganwadi Workers Suspended

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JANTAR MANTERANGANWADI WORKERS STAGE PROTESTANGANWADI WORKERS PROTEST FOR WAGES

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.