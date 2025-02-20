Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate Sentenced To Two Years Imprisonment In Cheating Case

Nashik: Maharashtra agriculture minister Manikrao Kokate and his brother have been sentenced to two years imprisonment in a cheating case dating back to nearly three decades. Issuing the verdict on Thursday, a Nashik district court has also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the duo.

The verdict was given after a case was filed against Manikrao and his brother Vijay Kokate for tampering with documents and cheating in 1997. Former minister Tukaram Dighole had filed a petition in the court against the brothers.

The Kokate brothers were accused of showing lower income for buying house under the 10 percent government quota in 1995. In the complaint, they were accused of forgery and fraud. A case against the Kokate brothers was registered under sections 420 (cheating), 465 (preparing forged documents), 471 and 474 (concealing truth) of the IPC and subsequently, investigations were started.

On Thursday, the Nashik District Sessions Court ordered two-year imprisonment to the Kokate brothers along with a fine of Rs 50,000.

Poonam Ghotke, assistant public prosecutor, said, "Total 10 witnesses were examined in this case. After this, the court has sentenced Manikrao Kokate and his brother Vijay Kokate to two-year imprisonment and fined them Rs 50,000. The case dates back to 1997, when under the 10 percent reserve quota from 'Mukhya Mantri Nidhi', they got flats through this. When they got the flats they had claimed they had no flat of their own and their financial condition was bad. Also, they had submitted fake documents to substantiate their claims."

The supporters of the minister expressed displeasure at the court's verdict alleging that the Kokate brothers have become victims of political vendetta. They said that they will appeal against the verdict before higher court very soon.