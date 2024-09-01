Maharashtra: 72-Year-Old Man Abused On Nashik Train Over Suspicion Of Carrying Beef

Nashik: The Government Railway Police (GRP) in Thane on Saturday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against a group of men for slapping and abusing an elderly man repeatedly on the Mumbai-bound Dhule Express after accusing him of carrying beef.

As per preliminary investigation, the man was carrying buffalo meat, which is not banned in the state, officials said. The video that has gone viral shows a mob questioning 72-year-old Haji Ashraf Munyar violently over a meat-like substance in two big plastic boxes that he was carrying on the train.

Jalgaon-based Munyar was on his way to visit his daughter in Kalyan when all of a sudden, a group of men started arguing with him over a seat after the train left Nashik Road Railway Station and before it reached Igatpuri, the police said. The video shows several people surrounding the elderly man and threatening him.

The group then started to physically assault the elderly man even as he pleaded before them, saying that it was goat meat and not beef. "We will know about it (the kind of meat) once we get it tested," said one of the men. "It's sawan season. It's our festival and you are doing this," another man asserted.

The accused did not allow the senior citizen to get down at the Kalyan Railway Station. He could only alight and reach his daughter's residence after the mob got off the train and left at Thane.

The railway police commissioner was quick to take charge of the matter after the video went viral. He formed a team and directed them to locate the elderly person who did not file a complaint. "We have taken cognisance of the video and identified the victim. Some of them involved in the attack have also been identified, and a probe is on," a GRP official said.

Three suspects have been detained in Dhule and are being brought to Thane where they will be formally arrested after proper evidence is found and interrogation is complete, said Archana Dusane, senior inspector of Thane GRP. "They will be produced in court tomorrow,” she added.

The GRP appealed people not to upload any videos viral without verification. Nobody should believe on the rumours being spread on the social media, a statement said.

The Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act 1976 provides for the prohibition of slaughter 2and preservation of cows, bulls and bullocks useful for milch, breeding, draught or agricultural purposes.

Sawan, or the month of Shravan, is one of the most holy months for Hindus. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva. This marks the onset of the monsoon season in India which usually begins in late July and lasts till early-mid August.