Maharashtra: 42-Foot Whale Found Dead On Ratnagiri’s Mirya Beach
Environmentalist Rajendra Fatarpekar said whales and other marine species are struggling for survival due to rising global temperatures and changes in ocean conditions.
Published : September 26, 2025 at 9:44 PM IST
Raigad: The decomposed remains of a massive 42-foot whale were discovered at Ratnagiri’s Mirya-Alawa beach in Maharashtra on Friday. The carcass, wedged between the rocks, was first noticed after locals got curious and started searching for the source of strong stench spreading across the coastal area.
On receiving the information, the Forest and Mangrove Department officials reached the spot. The team led by Area Manager Kiran Thakur inspected the site and confirmed the presence of the carcass. The officials said that the whale will be buried during the low tide, as its decomposed state has made removal difficult.
This is not the first such incident. Whale carcasses have also been spotted in Malgund, Ganpatipule, and other stretches of the Konkan coast, raising alarm about the deteriorating marine ecosystem.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, environmentalist Rajendra Fatarpekar said, “Whales and other marine species are struggling for survival due to rising global temperatures and changes in ocean conditions. This is a warning for us.”
He said that industrialisation and unchecked carbon emissions have disrupted natural temperature belts on Earth, making it difficult for tropical species to adapt.
Fatarpekar further said, “Just as whales are fighting for survival today, time will come when humans too will face the same struggle. Thousands of species are vanishing because of rising temperatures. If we don’t act against reckless industrialisation, humanity itself will be endangered.”
He said that the Paris Agreement in 2015 sounded the alarm, urging nations to restrict global temperature rise to safeguard the planet’s biodiversity.
