Maharashtra: 42-Foot Whale Found Dead On Ratnagiri’s Mirya Beach

Raigad: The decomposed remains of a massive 42-foot whale were discovered at Ratnagiri’s Mirya-Alawa beach in Maharashtra on Friday. The carcass, wedged between the rocks, was first noticed after locals got curious and started searching for the source of strong stench spreading across the coastal area.

On receiving the information, the Forest and Mangrove Department officials reached the spot. The team led by Area Manager Kiran Thakur inspected the site and confirmed the presence of the carcass. The officials said that the whale will be buried during the low tide, as its decomposed state has made removal difficult.

This is not the first such incident. Whale carcasses have also been spotted in Malgund, Ganpatipule, and other stretches of the Konkan coast, raising alarm about the deteriorating marine ecosystem.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, environmentalist Rajendra Fatarpekar said, “Whales and other marine species are struggling for survival due to rising global temperatures and changes in ocean conditions. This is a warning for us.”