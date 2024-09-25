ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra: 24-Year-Old Women Dies After Abortion Performed At Home; Husband, Father In-Law Arrested

Pune (Maharashtra): In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old woman died after a clandestine abortion procedure was performed on her at her residence in Pune.

Following the incident, the police arrested the woman's husband and father-in-law. The deceased's mother-in-law was also booked in connection with the case.

According to the police, the investigation revealed that the four-month-old foetus was buried in the family's farm. A private doctor, who was summoned to perform the abortion, is also under scrutiny, police said.

The deceased woman had married the accused in 2017 and had two children, a girl and a boy, before becoming pregnant for the third time. Police suspect that when the family discovered the foetus was female, they arranged for the abortion at home.