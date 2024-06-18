Watch: Thrill For Filming Reels Kills 23-Yr-Old Woman After Her Car Plunges Into Ravine

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 23-year-old woman died after her car plunged into a ravine as she was filming reels with her friend in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district on Monday afternoon.

It has been learnt that the woman had pressed the accelerator while the car was in reverse gear. The incident took place near Duttadham temple of ​​Sulibhanjan area under Khultabad police station.

The deceased has been identified as Shweta Survase, resident of Hanuman Nagar in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. An officer of Khultabad police station said Shweta told her friend Shivraj Sanjay Mule (25) that she wanted to try her hand at driving the Toyota Etios.

"It has been revealed that Shivraj was shooting a video with his mobile phone as Shweta sat behind the wheels. The car was in reverse gear and Shweta pressed on the accelerator. Following which, the vehicle started to roll back and before her friend could come to her rescue, it fell into the valley," he said.

A video of the accident has also gone viral on social media. In view of the scenic beauty of the surroundings of the Dattadham temple at Sulibhanjan, the place is frequented by tourists and devotees. Shweta had come here with her friend for a walk on Monday and the two were making reels on their mobile phones.

It is being said that if there was an iron railing or some boundary wall in the temple premises then the mishap could have been averted. On information about the incident, a team led by police inspector Dhananjay Farate of Khultabad police station came to the spot and the rescue operation was started.

The rescue team pulled out the woman out of the damaged car and admitted her to Khultabad Rural Hospital for treatment. However, doctors declared her brought dead.

