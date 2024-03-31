Maharashtra: 2 Held for Beating Man to Death for Celebrating Rohit Sharma's Wicket in IPL Match

Kolhapur (Maharashtra): Two men have been arrested for allegedly smashing the head of a 63-year-old Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fan while he was celebrating Rohit Sharma's dismissal in the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL match in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district. Bandopant Bapuso Tibile (63), CSK fan, who was admitted to a hospital in a seriously injured condition, died last evening.

The incident took place at Hanmantwadi in Karveer taluk of Kolhapur district on Wednesday night. The accused, identified as Balwant Mahadev Jhanjge (50) and Sagar Sadashiv Jhanjge (35), are MI fans. The two were watching the match at their neighbour, Shivaji Gaikwad's house. They were unhappy as SRH was scoring well against MI.

The deceased had also come there and soon Rohit Sharma was dismissed. Bandopant shouted excitedly, "Mumbai Indians will not be able to win the match with Rohit Sharma's departure" and started lauding CSK. Angered at Bandopant's joy, Balwant and Sagar caught hold of a stick and smashed it on his head.

Bandopant suffered severe head injuries and fell unconscious on the ground.

The neighbours rushed him to a nearby private hospital, from where he was admitted to another hospital. He was admitted to the hospital's intensive care unit. However, he died on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, Bandopant's brother Sanjay Bapuso Tibile (48) lodged a complaint with Karveer Police against the accused. Based on which, a case was registered against Balwant and Sagar and the two were later arrested. Interrogations are on, an officer of Karveer police station said.