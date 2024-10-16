Maharashtra Shocker: 13-Year-Old National-Level Kho-Kho Player Allegedly Raped By Coach In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad): In a shocking incident reported from Maharashtra, a 13-year-old girl selected for a national level Kho-kho competition was allegedly raped by her own coach on the pretext of traveling to Mumbai for a competition. Police have registered a case in the Vedantanagar police station following a complaint by the girl's mother in this regard. The owner and the manager of the hotel where the alleged sexual assault took place have been named as co-accused in the case.

In the complaint, the girl's mother hailing from Paithan taluka said that following her daughter's selection for national kho-kho competition, the accused Shivaji Gorde, who has himself been a national level player on September 25 told them that the girl needed to travel to Mumbai to participate in a competition. The accused took the girl to a hotel near the railway station on the pretext of having dinner where he sexually assaulted her, the girl's mother said. After the sexual assault, the accused threatened her and took her to Mumbai for the sports competition, she added.

According to the girl's mother, the frightened athlete did not reveal the matter to anyone initially fearing an end to her sports career. However, after returning from the competition to the village in Paithan, when the accused coach asked the girl for physical pleasure, the latter narrated her ordeal to her parents after which the girl's mother lodged a complaint against the coach.

Following the complaint, police registered a case against coach Jagannath Gorde while the hotel owner and manager of hotel where the alleged sexual assault took place have been made co-accused in the case.