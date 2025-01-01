Maharashta CM Devendra Fadnavis Asks Ministers to Take Charge As Soon As Possible

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has asked the ministers of his cabinet to take charge of their portfolios by Thursday.

As per reports, as a week-long nationwide mourning was declared after the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, a few ministers have not taken charge of their departments as of now. But now the Chief Minister has ordered such ministers to take charge as soon as possible. While the Chief Minister has started working in full swing, his ministers are busy with felicitation ceremonies and engagements. Some ministers are taking a break by embarking on foreign tours.

Chief Minister's action plan

Fadnavis took several important decisions in the winter session held in Nagpur after taking oath as Chief Minister. The Chief Minister had said he would prepare a 100-day development plan. During the 100 days, Fadnavis will review the various departments of his government from the concerned minister. For this, the ministers who have not yet taken charge were asked to do so as soon as possible.

Discontent among ministers over bungalows

Several Shiv Sena ministers have openly expressed their displeasure over not being allotted bungalows. They said they have been given simple flats. They further said the ministers of the Nationalist Congress and BJP in the grand alliance have been allotted bungalows even as they are yet to get the same. It is reported some Shiv Sena ministers have not taken charge as they are yet to be allotted bunglows.

Discontent over portfolios

There is talk in political circles that some ministers have not yet taken charge because they were not get given the portfolio they had desired along with the perks. It is believed the Chief Minister will not bow down to such ministers and has asked them to take charge as soon as possible for his 100 day plan to materialise.

'CM won't bow down'

"The Chief Minister has to prepare a 100-day action plan for development works. Therefore, the ministers will have to take charge of the ministerial post in one or two days under any circumstances. And the target of the action plan that the Chief Minister has set in front of them. The ministers will have to cooperate with him. Because the BJP now has good numbers in the Assembly. The ministers from Shiv Sena are discontented. I do not think that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will tolerate anyone's discontent. Because the BJP is in power at the Centre. Here they have more than 135 MLAs. The BJP is not dependent on any one party. Therefore, the ministers will have to take charge today or tomorrow and follow the orders of the Chief Minister", said political analyst Vijay Chormare, while talking to ETV Bharat.

He said the discontent among the ministers will not last long. "They will have to work in harmony with the BJP as they have no other option. And since they have no choice, they will have to work with the BJP", Chormare said. The ministers who have not yet taken charge are Atul Save, Shambhuraj Desai, Ashish Shelar, Dattatray Bharne, Dada Bhuse, Jaykumar Rawal, Manikrao Kokate, Sanjay Savkare, Narhari Jirwal, Shivendrasinh Raje Bhosale, Gulabrao Patil, Bharat Gogavale, Gulabrao Patil, Dada Bhuse and Uday Samant.

The winter session was held in Mumbai and Nagpur from December 16 to December 21. The cabinet expansion and oath-taking ceremony was held on the eve of the winter session. Before that, the swearing-in ceremony was delayed as the names of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister were not finalized in the grand alliance.