'Maharana Pratap, Chhatrapati Shivaji Are Real National Heroes, Not Aurangzeb': Rajnath Singh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that Maharana Pratap and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj are real national heroes and not Aurangzeb. The minister was speaking after unveiling the equestrian statue of Maharana Pratap in the Connaught area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra.

"Aurangzeb committed great injustice and atrocities on the People. He tried to convert them. But still, some people consider him a hero. These people should read Pandit Nehru's book so that they will realise how cruel Aurangzeb was," Rajnath said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, State Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat, and Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council Ambadas Danve, along with MPs and MLAs were present at the function.

Noting the similarities between the work of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Maharana Pratap, Rajnath Singh said, "These great men not only fought bravely but also brought the society together and worked for the national interest. Their army was from all sections of society, with representations from tribals, Muslims, and other communities. These leaders were not only war heroes but also a symbol of unity."

"After independence, an attempt was made to present a wrong history of these kings. Instead, attempts were made to glorify a tyrannical king like Aurangzeb. Some people are still presenting him as a hero, which is unfortunate," the minister said. "How can a king who converts religion, destroys Hindu institutions, and opposes Sanatan be a hero? We changed the name of Aurangabad to Sambhajinagar, and there is nothing wrong with that," he added.

Stating that Sanatan culture is inclusive, Rajnath Singh said," Our heroes did not belong to any one religion. We learned this from Shivaji Maharaj and Maharana Pratap, to take everyone along. It is our real responsibility to pass on the inspiration given by such great men to the next generation."

Calling Maharana Pratap a nationalist, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said that with the statues of Chhatrapati Shivaji and Maharana Pratap in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city, there will be no shortage of inspiration.

"Maharana Pratap Singh, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj sacrificed their lives for Swarajya, but never accepted the rule of the Mughals. Today, we are truly enjoying freedom because of these brave men," he added.