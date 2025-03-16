Descendant of Maharana Pratap And Member Of Former Royal Family Of Mewar Arvind Singh Mewar Passes Away

Udaipur: Arvind Singh Mewar, a member of the former royal family of Mewar and a descendant of Rajput King Maharana Pratap, passed away early on Sunday in Udaipur. He was 81.

Mewar, has been ailing for a long time and was under treatment at his residence at City Palace in Udaipur. He was the younger son of Maharana Bhagwat Singh Mewar and Sushila Kumari Mewar. His elder brother Mahendra Singh Mewar had passed away on November 10 last year. He is survived by his wife Vijayraj Kumari, son Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar and daughters Bhargavi Kumari Mewar and Padmaja Kumari Parmar. As a mark of respect, the Udaipur City Palace will be closed for tourists on Sunday and Monday.

Mewar was educated at the prestigious Mayo College, Ajmer and pursued hotel management courses in the UK and the USA. He received training in various international hotels. An avid cricketer, Mewar made his debut in Ranji Trophy as Rajasthan's skipper in 1945-46 and had an eventful career for almost two decades. He was a polo-player in the 1970s before he gave up the sport due to medical reasons. To showcase his commitment to professional polo in the UK, he instituted 'The Udaipur Cup' at the Cambridge and Newmarket Polo Club. In Udaipur, Mewar Polo was formed as a polo team with professional players who had been handpicked and specially trained for Indian tournaments.

The Mewar Polo team lifted the prestigious President's Cup defeating the 61st Cavalry players in 1991. He was also an avid pilot and has done solo flights across India in a microlite aircraft. Mewar was the Chairman and Managing Trustee of the Maharana of Mewar Charitable Foundation, Udaipur. He also headed other trusts. Since the death of his father Bhagwat Singh Mewar, there have been conflicts and issues between his descendants regarding the leadership of the house of Mewar and a property dispute. Bhagwat Singh willed his property through a trust to Arvind, named him his successor, and disinherited his eldest son, Mahendra Singh Mewar, because he had filed a lawsuit against him.



After the death of his father in 1984, Arvind assumed the leadership of the house. At the same time, Mahendra Singh Mewar, being the elder son, was coronated as the titular head of the family. After the death of Mahendra Singh Mewar and his son Vishvaraj Singh Mewar, also a BJP MLA, was made the titular head of the family. A controversy erupted when Vishvaraj Singh was not allowed to enter the City Palace of Udaipur by his cousin brother and Arvind Singh Mewar's son Lakshyaraj Singh to complete the rituals. However, the deadlock ended later after Vishwaraj Singh was allowed to enter the city Palace to visit 'dhuni' (sacred fire) to offer prayers to the deity Mewar's last rites will be performed on Monday at the City Palace from 7:00 am. His last journey will start from Shambhu Niwas at 11:00 am and culminate at Delhi Gate.