Clad In Dhoti And Carrying An Arrow And Lota, UP's Maharajganj Teacher Comes To Work After Performing Father's Last Rites

Maharajganj: Days after a teacher from Odisha's Balangir reported for work with a saline drip after he was denied sick leave, a similar protest was staged by an assistant teacher of the Composite Council School at Farenda who came to work wearing a dhoti and carrying an arrow and a lota (steel water vessel) days after performing the last rites of his father.

Ramji Vishwakarma, who is undergoing training at the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) had lost his father on March 16. While he performed the last rites, he had sought leave for a few more days to perform the post-death rituals. Ramji said Block Education Officer Sudama Prasad asked him to avail sick leave.

Ramji went to a doctor to get the medical certificate for availing sick leave but failed as he was not suffering from any ailment. Now the only option left for Ramji was to avail casual leave (CL). But as government teachers get 14 CLs in a year, he had to save them for future. Ramji said he was left with no option but to report to work. As he reported for his training session dressed in dhoti carrying an arrow and the lota, it created quite a stir at the DIET campus. Ramji was not allowed to attend the training session and had to return home.

Clarifying on the matter, Prasad said Ramji was given leave on the day his father passed away. "He was not asked to report for the training. I had asked him to avail leave as per rules but he came for the training on his own," he said. Meanwhile, the matter is being investigated and Prasad has been asked to submit a report.