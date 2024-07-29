ETV Bharat / state

'Maharaj', Pet Dog Lost A Week Ago, Finds Way Home By Walking 225 Km In Maharashtra's Kolhapur

Kolhapur (Maharashtra): 'Maharaj', a pet dog that had accompanied a family to Pandharpur for darshan of Vitthala got lost and walked back alone 225 kilometres to reach home in Kolhapur.

Photographs of this dog being worshiped with a garland have also gone viral on social media. Maharaj had walked from Nanibai Chikhli in Kolhapur to Pandharpur but accidentally got separated from the family members. Surprisingly, the dog returned home alone two days ago.

Maharaj lives with Dnyaneshwar Kumbhar's family in Yamgarni village near Nipani along the Maharashtra-Karnataka border. For the last 30 years, the family has been walking to Pandharpur every year. The dog too has been accompanying the family in their journey.

This year too, a procession was taken out on foot from the village between July 6 and 14. Along with the family members, Maharaj walked a distance of 225 km to Pandharpur. However, the dog got lost in the huge crowd that had gathered on the occasion.

The Kumbhar family tried to find their beloved dog but had to return home empty-handed after two days. The incident left the family along with the villagers extremely sad. The villagers also took to social media posting information about the dog and appealing people to provide information is they see Maharaj anywhere.