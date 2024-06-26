Gujarati Community Seek Immediate Ban Of Film 'Maharaj'; Demand Separate Religious Censor Board

Varanasi: Even as the Gujarat High Court allowed the debut film of Bollywood star Aamir Khan's son Junaid titled 'Maharaj' to release on the Over The Top (OTT) platform Netflix on Friday, June 21, religious leaders of Gopal Mandir, an important seat of the Gujarati community, staged a sit-in at Golghar on Wednesday, demanding an immediate ban on its broadcast.
Some of them visited the Prime Minister's Parliamentary Office and gave a memorandum to the office in-charge, Shivnarayan Pathak, demanding the formation of a separate religious censor board for the release of such films.
The court had earlier lifted the interim stay on the release of the film, observing that it was not 'derogatory' and did not target the Pushtimarg sect as alleged. However, followers of the Sanatan Dharma has alleged the film of attacking the Guru-disciple tradition of the Hindu religion.
Shyam Manohar Ji Maharaj said, "Today, we have come out on the streets to protest against this film that attacks our Sanatan Dharma. They are trying to defame us and spoil our future generations. We will never allow that."