New Mahanadi Tribunal Chair Faces Uphill Task As Odisha Battles Water Scarcity

Bhubaneswar: Mahanadi water dispute has been simmering since years now. Unsolved, the river of contention between Odisha and Chhatisgarh has dried up spelling trouble for Odisha. Once the lifeline of the state, the river is now struggling with declining water levels, reduced flow, and unresolved disputes. With Hirakud’s water level already two feet below last year’s mark, experts predict a severe water crisis by March.

Despite years of litigation and hearings, the Mahanadi Tribunal has yet to deliver a resolution. However, the recent appointment of Justice Bela M. Trivedi as the Tribunal Chair after an eight-month delay has reignited hopes, but the question remains: can the triple-engine government—BJP-led governments at the Center, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh—offer a sustainable solution?

The Mahanadi’s dwindling flow has already impacted thousands of farmers dependent on irrigation from Hirakud’s canals. The situation is particularly dire in areas like Kendrapara and Pattamundai, in Odisha where canals have completely dried up.

Former Union Minister Srikant Jena expressed frustration over the lack of urgency and said, “The new chairman will take time to settle in, and no immediate decision is likely. Meanwhile, the state government has failed to ensure water flow from Chhattisgarh. This is no longer just a tribunal issue; the Odisha government must initiate discussions and secure water for the Mahanadi immediately before the situation spirals out of control.”

BJD MLA Prasanna Acharya painted an even grimmer picture. “The Mahanadi is no longer a river—it has turned into a desert at the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border. This is the result of multiple barrages and dams constructed by the Chhattisgarh government. The Hirakud reservoir is at risk of becoming non-existent. Despite repeated appeals to the Central Government, no solution has been found. People feel a deep sense of injustice,” he stressed.

Mahanadi Tribunal: Delays and Doubts

The Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal, formed in 2018 under Justice A.M. Khanwilkar, has held 32 hearings but failed to deliver even an interim report. After the resignation of Justice Khanwilkar in March 2024, tribunal proceedings were stalled for nine months. Justice Bela M. Trivedi’s appointment has now extended the tribunal’s term until April 2026.

However, doubts linger. Sudarshan Das, convener of the Mahanadi Banchao Andolan (Save Mahanadi Movement), highlighted the inefficacy of prolonged litigation, “The new chairman will consider Odisha’s request, but will the tribunal deliver a verdict on time? The best way to resolve this issue is through amicable discussions. I believe the triple-engine government has the potential to solve this problem if they come together.”

Das also suggested that an interim verdict ensuring water flow during non-monsoon months could ease the immediate crisis.

The Role of the Triple-Engine Government

The BJP’s leadership across the Center, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh has raised expectations of a collaborative solution. However, critics argue that the “triple-engine government” has yet to make progress. “The people of Odisha are disappointed,” said Prasanna Acharya. “Instead of solving the problem, the process is being delayed further. By the time the new chairman begins working, the Mahanadi might turn into a desert.”

On the other hand, Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan defended the BJP government and shifted blame to the previous BJD administration. “If the Mahanadi issue is critical today, it’s because of Naveen Patnaik’s failure. By refusing mediation earlier, the BJD government acted irresponsibly. Our government will fight until the last drop for Odisha’s interests. The mistakes of the past will not be repeated this time.”

He assured that the current government, with central support, would actively protect Odisha’s rights.