Mahamandaleshwar Gopal Das Declares Successor from AIIMS, Rishikesh

Mahamandaleshwar Gopal Das Declares Successor from Hospital Bed at AIIMS, Rishikesh

Mahamandaleshwar Gopal Das, who is undergoing treatment at AIIMS, Rishikesh, performed 'mangal tilak' rituals at the hospital to select his disciple Mahant Abhishek Das as his successor. A formal announcement will be made after he recovers by organising a 'Bhandara' at the ashram.

Haridwar: A saint, currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS, Rishikesh selected his successor under the 'guru-shishya parampara', through rituals performed at the hospital itself.

The incident came to light in Haridwar where Mahamandaleshwar Gopal Das selected his disciple Mahant Abhishek Das by performing 'mangal tilak' rituals from his hospital bed.

The 'guru-shishya parampara', an ancient teacher-disciple tradition where the mentor imparts knowledge and guidance to his student, is still prevalent in the country. Under this tradition, the mentor himself selects his successor, who carries forward the sect's philosophy and culture.

Mahamandaleshwar Rupendra Prakash of Shri Bada Udasin Akhara said that Mahamandaleshwar Gopal Das has been keeping unwell for quite some time and is presently undergoing treatment at AIIMS, Rishikesh. "He has appointed his disciple Mahant Abhishek Das as his successor. It is a tradition among our saints to declare their successor during their lifetime," Prakash said.

Taking this tradition ahead, Mahamandaleshwar Gopal Das performed 'mangal tilak' at AIIMS, Rishikesh. Under which, he applied 'tilak' on the forehead of Mahant Abhishek Das, declaring him as his successor.

It has been learnt that after recovery, Mahamandaleshwar Gopal Das will also organise a 'Bhandara' at the ashram to make a formal announcement of his successor. A large number of saints were present at AIIMS Rishikesh to witness the 'mangal tilak' rituals.

