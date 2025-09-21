ETV Bharat / state

Odisha: Mahalaya Observed With Devotion At Jagannath Dham In Puri

Puri: A massive influx of devotees was witnessed in Odisha’s Puri on the occasion of Mahalaya Amavasya, marking the conclusion of Pitru Paksha.

Thousands gathered at the northern gate of the Jagannath temple and various sacred ponds to perform Shraddha and Pindadan, remembering and praying for the peace of their ancestors’ souls.

As Mahalaya is considered the last and most significant day of Pitru Paksha, devotees perform Tilatarpan for their forefathers from both paternal and maternal lineages. It is believed that offering Pindadan on this day grants peace and salvation to departed souls, bringing blessings and well-being to the family.

Krishna Chandra Rath, a devotee who came to offer Pinda to his ancestors, said, “Mahalaya is a special day. Today, Pinda is offered to three generations of one’s ancestors for their peace and the family’s prosperity. Devotees from all over India come to the shrine of Jagannath Dham to offer Pinda to their ancestors and seek the blessings of the Lord."