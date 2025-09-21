Odisha: Mahalaya Observed With Devotion At Jagannath Dham In Puri
Several gathered at the Jagannath Dham in Odisha's Puri to perform Shraddha and Pindadan.
Published : September 21, 2025 at 4:05 PM IST
Puri: A massive influx of devotees was witnessed in Odisha’s Puri on the occasion of Mahalaya Amavasya, marking the conclusion of Pitru Paksha.
Thousands gathered at the northern gate of the Jagannath temple and various sacred ponds to perform Shraddha and Pindadan, remembering and praying for the peace of their ancestors’ souls.
As Mahalaya is considered the last and most significant day of Pitru Paksha, devotees perform Tilatarpan for their forefathers from both paternal and maternal lineages. It is believed that offering Pindadan on this day grants peace and salvation to departed souls, bringing blessings and well-being to the family.
Krishna Chandra Rath, a devotee who came to offer Pinda to his ancestors, said, “Mahalaya is a special day. Today, Pinda is offered to three generations of one’s ancestors for their peace and the family’s prosperity. Devotees from all over India come to the shrine of Jagannath Dham to offer Pinda to their ancestors and seek the blessings of the Lord."
Swarna Prabha Mishra from Bhubaneswar, who has been observing the rituals for the past 15 days, said, “We come here every year for Pindadan. Offering Pinda at Mahalaya gives us a sense of spiritual satisfaction and blessings from our ancestors.”
Religious scholars highlighted the spiritual importance of the day. “During Mahalaya, we not only perform Shraddha Tarpan for our ancestors but also for sages and deities. Ancestors await this offering as they have no provision of food or light. The Pindadan and Tilatarpan performed here liberate their souls,” explained Pandit Dayanidhi Panda.
The rituals concluded with offerings of food to Brahmins, believed to bring fulfilment to the departed souls. For Odia households, Mahalaya is not only a day of devotion but also a tradition deeply rooted in reverence for forefathers.
