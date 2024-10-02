ETV Bharat / state

Night-Long Protests Staged Across West Bengal On Mahalaya Demanding Justice For 'Abhaya'

Kolkata: Night-long protests were staged in multiple parts of West Bengal on the auspicious occasion of Mahalaya demanding justice for the rape and murder of the RG Kar hospital doctor.

Mahalaya marks the transition into Debi Paksha (the era of the Goddess) and coincides with the last day of Pitru Paksha. It also observes the beginning of the festive season with Durga Puja barely six days away. Hindus perform the ritual of 'tarpan' on Mahalaya in remembrance of their forefathers.

In Coochbehar, protestors held a march termed 'Abhaya'r Tarpan' in the early hours and floated lamps in the rivers and prayed for the victim's soul.

Several female demonstrators protested at the Ruby Crossing, outside the Academy of Fine Arts, Jadavpur 8B Stand, Shyambazar, Thakurpukur, VIP Road, and Dumdum Park in Kolkata.

Protests were also staged in Coochbehar, Malda, Canning and Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas, Sodpur and Barasat in North 24 Parganas, and Uttarpara in Hooghly, among other districts.