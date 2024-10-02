ETV Bharat / state

Night-Long Protests Staged Across West Bengal On Mahalaya Demanding Justice For 'Abhaya'

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Demanding justice for the rape and murder of the RG Kar hospital doctor, night-long protests were staged in multiple parts of West Bengal on the auspicious occasion of Mahalaya, including Coochbehar, Malda, Canning and Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas, Sodpur and Barasat in North 24 Parganas, and Uttarpara in Hooghly. In Kolkata, demonstrations were organised at the Ruby Crossing, outside the Academy of Fine Arts, Jadavpur 8B Stand, Shyambazar, Thakurpukur, VIP Road, and Dumdum Park.

Night-long protests were staged in multiple parts of West Bengal on the auspicious occasion of Mahalaya demanding justice for the rape and murder of the RG Kar hospital doctor.
Protestors, primarily women, organised marches in multiple districts of West Bengal. (ETV Bharat)

Kolkata: Night-long protests were staged in multiple parts of West Bengal on the auspicious occasion of Mahalaya demanding justice for the rape and murder of the RG Kar hospital doctor.

Mahalaya marks the transition into Debi Paksha (the era of the Goddess) and coincides with the last day of Pitru Paksha. It also observes the beginning of the festive season with Durga Puja barely six days away. Hindus perform the ritual of 'tarpan' on Mahalaya in remembrance of their forefathers.

In Coochbehar, protestors held a march termed 'Abhaya'r Tarpan' in the early hours and floated lamps in the rivers and prayed for the victim's soul.

Several female demonstrators protested at the Ruby Crossing, outside the Academy of Fine Arts, Jadavpur 8B Stand, Shyambazar, Thakurpukur, VIP Road, and Dumdum Park in Kolkata.

Protests were also staged in Coochbehar, Malda, Canning and Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas, Sodpur and Barasat in North 24 Parganas, and Uttarpara in Hooghly, among other districts.

Writer-activist Satabdi Das, who took part in the demonstration at Renuchhaya Mancha near the Academy of Fine Arts said that their peaceful protests demanding justice for Abhaya (the victim's symbolic name) will be staged on all four days of Durga Puja.

"Goddess Durga had slayed the demon on Dashami. We also pray the demon be vanquished, and all tormentors of women punished," However, a brawl was also noticed in one of the protests as a scuffle broke out between the demonstrators and another group over raising slogans and the obstruction of the main road at Haridevpur in south Kolkata.

The protesters later filed a complaint at the police station, alleging that the ruling TMC supporters had assaulted them. Refuting such claims, Kolkata Municipal Corporation's ward 115 councillor Ratna Sur pointed fingers at the protestors, saying they vandalised a Durga Puja hoarding, and heckled her when she intervened to restore peace there.

Left Front, Congress and ISF leaders on Tuesday joined a rally called by Joint Platform of Doctors. CPM state secretary Md Salim, party's ex-state secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra, ISF MLA Nawsad Siddique, and state Congress president Subhankar Sarkar walked with senior medical professionals from College Square to Rabindra Sadan.

Read More:

  1. ‘Substantial Leads Come up in CBI Probe, Indicates More People Are Involved in the Incident’, SC in Kolkata Rape-Murder Case
  2. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: West Bengal Junior Doctors Front Holds Torch Rally
  3. Bengal Congress Chief Faces 'Go Back' Slogans By Protesting Doctors At State-Run Hospital

Kolkata: Night-long protests were staged in multiple parts of West Bengal on the auspicious occasion of Mahalaya demanding justice for the rape and murder of the RG Kar hospital doctor.

Mahalaya marks the transition into Debi Paksha (the era of the Goddess) and coincides with the last day of Pitru Paksha. It also observes the beginning of the festive season with Durga Puja barely six days away. Hindus perform the ritual of 'tarpan' on Mahalaya in remembrance of their forefathers.

In Coochbehar, protestors held a march termed 'Abhaya'r Tarpan' in the early hours and floated lamps in the rivers and prayed for the victim's soul.

Several female demonstrators protested at the Ruby Crossing, outside the Academy of Fine Arts, Jadavpur 8B Stand, Shyambazar, Thakurpukur, VIP Road, and Dumdum Park in Kolkata.

Protests were also staged in Coochbehar, Malda, Canning and Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas, Sodpur and Barasat in North 24 Parganas, and Uttarpara in Hooghly, among other districts.

Writer-activist Satabdi Das, who took part in the demonstration at Renuchhaya Mancha near the Academy of Fine Arts said that their peaceful protests demanding justice for Abhaya (the victim's symbolic name) will be staged on all four days of Durga Puja.

"Goddess Durga had slayed the demon on Dashami. We also pray the demon be vanquished, and all tormentors of women punished," However, a brawl was also noticed in one of the protests as a scuffle broke out between the demonstrators and another group over raising slogans and the obstruction of the main road at Haridevpur in south Kolkata.

The protesters later filed a complaint at the police station, alleging that the ruling TMC supporters had assaulted them. Refuting such claims, Kolkata Municipal Corporation's ward 115 councillor Ratna Sur pointed fingers at the protestors, saying they vandalised a Durga Puja hoarding, and heckled her when she intervened to restore peace there.

Left Front, Congress and ISF leaders on Tuesday joined a rally called by Joint Platform of Doctors. CPM state secretary Md Salim, party's ex-state secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra, ISF MLA Nawsad Siddique, and state Congress president Subhankar Sarkar walked with senior medical professionals from College Square to Rabindra Sadan.

Read More:

  1. ‘Substantial Leads Come up in CBI Probe, Indicates More People Are Involved in the Incident’, SC in Kolkata Rape-Murder Case
  2. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: West Bengal Junior Doctors Front Holds Torch Rally
  3. Bengal Congress Chief Faces 'Go Back' Slogans By Protesting Doctors At State-Run Hospital

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JUSTICE FOR ABHAYAMAHALAYA NIGHT LONG PROTESTMAHALAYA PROTESTMAHALAYA KOLKATA PROTESTMAHALAYA NIGHT LONG PROTEST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

What Are The Roadblocks In The Indo-US Ties

Nobel Prize 2024 - All You Need To Know

What Is Hezbollah Unit 910 Which Is Tasked To 'Avenge' Nasrallah Assassination

Earth Will Have A Temporary 'Mini-Moon' For Two Months

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.