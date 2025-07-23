Mahalakshmi Scheme Crosses 200 Crore Mark In Free Bus Travel

Hyderabad: Telangana’s ambitious ‘Mahalakshmi’ scheme, which offers free bus travel to women, has achieved a remarkable milestone. As of July 22, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) issued over 199.71 crore zero-fare tickets, and the count was expected to touch 200 crore on Wednesday, marking a new record in public welfare transportation.
Dramatic Rise In Bus Usage
Since the scheme’s launch on December 9, 2023, TSRTC has seen a significant increase in Occupancy Ratio from 67% to 95%. Earlier, buses often ran with empty seats, causing heavy losses to the corporation. Now, with the influx of women commuters under the scheme, passenger load has surged, and RTC operations have become more viable.
On average, 35 lakh women are using the facility daily across Telangana, a substantial jump from 14 lakh during the early days of the scheme. In Hyderabad city alone, nearly 8 lakh women travel every day under the initiative.
Government Reimbursement And Budget
TSRTC provides ‘zero tickets’ to eligible women passengers, and the state government reimburses the cost. The monthly reimbursement stands at ₹358.79 crore, with a total allocation of ₹4,305.49 crore for the 2025–26 financial year.
Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar noted that the scheme has not only empowered women but also rejuvenated RTC. “Women across the state have saved a total of ₹6,671 crore in travel expenses,” he said.
Celebratory Events Across The State
To mark this historic milestone, the transport department has planned celebrations at 97 depots and 341 bus stations across Telangana. Local MPs, MLAs, ministers, mayors, and other dignitaries have been invited to participate.
TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar noted that the scheme was implemented within 48 hours of the government's announcement, highlighting the efficiency of RTC staff.
CM Revanth Reddy Lauds Success
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy took to social media platform ‘X’ to express his pride in the scheme's success.
“I am happy that the free travel scheme for women in RTC buses is continuing successfully. My congratulations to every girl child who is a beneficiary. Special congratulations to the RTC workers, staff, and management for their committed implementation,” he wrote.
