Railways Put Up Special Posters, QR Code for Passengers' Convenience At Varanasi Cantt Station

Varanasi: As part of its arrangements for Mahakumbh 2025, the Indian Railways has put up 'Aao Kumbh Chalo' posters and QR code scanners on its coaches and Cantonment railway station here.

Special paintings and QR code

While the coaches have been painted on the lines of the festival, a QR code has been put up which when scanned will provide information on Mahakumbh. This apart, the slogan 'Aao Maha Kumbh Chale' is painted on the coaches and the Cantonment railway station of Banaras.

Pillars decorated at Cantt railway station

The pillars at Cantonment railway station where tourists from India and abroad will arrive for the festival have been decorated with attractive posters of Mahakumbh. Station director Arpit Gupta said special posters with QR code have been put up at the stations along with railway coaches. The posters and the QR code when scanned will give detailed information on Mahakumbh to people. Along with this, a special QR code put up at Cantonment railway station will help passengers gain information on accommodation, food, water, emergency and phone numbers of officials concerned.

A poster put up by the Indian Railways at Cantonment station (ETV Bharat)

Gupta said four special QR codes have been installed on all the posters, in which the address of the administration, emergency facilities, hotels and restaurants along with the achievements of Uttar Pradesh Government have been detailed. If any visiting devotee or foreign tourist scans them, then the complete address of Banaras will be found. This facility will also save domestic and foreign tourists from harassment by illegal guides, he said.

Gupta said the facility has been extended to the tourists under Digital Kumbh, so that if any passenger arrives at Banaras Cantonment station, then he/she does not have to wander around for information on the festival.

Varanasi Cantonment is an important railway station of Banaras. Every day more than 150 trains operate from the station catering to over one lakh passengers, During Mahakumbh, the number of passengers is expected to double.