Maha Kumbh 2025: Railway Minister Reviews Infrastructure In Prayagraj, Calls It Learning Experience For Future Events

Prayagraj: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited Prayagraj on Thursday to review railway operations following the Maha Kumbh event. The minister inspected the stations of Subedarganj, Prayagraj Junction (North Central Railway), Prayag Junction (Northern Railway), and Prayagraj Rambagh (North Eastern Railway).

The union minister met with the railway employees during his visit and thanked them for their efforts to keep everything running smoothly throughout the big celebration.

During his interaction with the media on the sidelines of his visit, Vaishnaw emphasised the three years of preparations made for Maha Kumbh. He also disclosed that while the original goal was to operate only 13,000 special trains, however, the Indian Railways managed to run 16,000 trains without any difficulty, which facilitated the smooth movement of millions of devotees. “Every train operated effectively and without hiccups, guaranteeing the devotees a hassle-free and secure trip,” Ashwini stated.

He also praised the efficient use of the area at Prayagraj Junction, stating that the logistical arrangements set a precedent for large-scale gatherings in the future, including upcoming Kumbh and Ardh Kumbh Melas. “The experience gained during the historic Maha Kumbh 2025 will be of great help in managing future events,” he noted.

The minister emphasised the "seamless coordination between the state and central governments, railway authorities, and mela administration". “This strong coordination played a crucial role in ensuring the safe and organised return of devotees,” he said.

He also acknowledged the efforts of railway personnel and commended the commitment of both top executives and lower-level staff. “Bringing in devotees from different states, controlling their movement, and making sure they left safely was a huge challenge. The railway crew accepted this challenge and performed it perfectly,” he continued.