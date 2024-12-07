ETV Bharat / state

UP Deputy CM Invites Revanth Reddy To Mahakumbh 2025; Urges Telangana Devotees To Flock To Mela

Keshav Prasad Maurya, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh said that Mahakumbh 2025 will surpass the previous Kumbh of 2019 in glory and grandeur ( PTI )

Hyderabad: Highlighting that the Mahakumbh is a unique celebration of unity within India's diversity, Keshav Prasad Maurya, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, urged devotees from Telangana to attend the MahaKumbh Mela to be held in Prayagraj commencing January 13, 2025 to February 26 in huge numbers.

Maurya was addressing a press meet in Hyderabad on Friday at the Park Hyatt at the Sri Nagar Colony where he invited Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's family to attend the Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj. He also met Reddy at the latter's residence at Jubilee Hills here and extended the invitation.

The minister highlighted that the Mahakumbh 2025 will surpass the previous Kumbh of 2019 in glory and grandeur as over 45 crore tourists, saints, and pilgrims are expected on the pilgrimage.

Historic Mela With Modern Facilities:

The UP government is taking significant steps to ensure the ceremony is historic, featuring international participation and state-of-the-art facilities, Maurya said.

Speaking about cleanliness, the minister said that priority has been given to making Mahakumbh Mela both 'clean and green'. "Approximately three lakh plants have been cultivated across Prayagraj, with the UP government pledging to ensure their care and maintenance even after the conclusion of the Mela," the minister added.

The minister, promoting the cultural event said that the mela is a representation of ‘Ek Bharat- Shreshth Bharat-Samaveshi Bharat (One India, Great India, Inclusive India) and the UP government is dedicated to making it a 'global symbol of India’s cultural unity'.

Medical Arrangements: