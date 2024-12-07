UP Deputy CM Invites Revanth Reddy To Mahakumbh 2025; Urges Telangana Devotees To Flock To Mela

Hyderabad: Highlighting that the Mahakumbh is a unique celebration of unity within India's diversity, Keshav Prasad Maurya, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, urged devotees from Telangana to attend the MahaKumbh Mela to be held in Prayagraj commencing January 13, 2025 to February 26 in huge numbers.
Maurya was addressing a press meet in Hyderabad on Friday at the Park Hyatt at the Sri Nagar Colony where he invited Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's family to attend the Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj. He also met Reddy at the latter's residence at Jubilee Hills here and extended the invitation.
The minister highlighted that the Mahakumbh 2025 will surpass the previous Kumbh of 2019 in glory and grandeur as over 45 crore tourists, saints, and pilgrims are expected on the pilgrimage.
Historic Mela With Modern Facilities:
The UP government is taking significant steps to ensure the ceremony is historic, featuring international participation and state-of-the-art facilities, Maurya said.
Speaking about cleanliness, the minister said that priority has been given to making Mahakumbh Mela both 'clean and green'. "Approximately three lakh plants have been cultivated across Prayagraj, with the UP government pledging to ensure their care and maintenance even after the conclusion of the Mela," the minister added.
The minister, promoting the cultural event said that the mela is a representation of ‘Ek Bharat- Shreshth Bharat-Samaveshi Bharat (One India, Great India, Inclusive India) and the UP government is dedicated to making it a 'global symbol of India’s cultural unity'.
Medical Arrangements:
A 100-bed hospital, two other hospitals with 20 beds each, and smaller facilities with eight beds have been set up to address medical emergencies. The Army Hospital in Arail and the Mela area has established two 10-bed intensive care units.
In addition to having separate wards for men, women, and children, the hospitals will have doctors on duty around the clock. Emergency rooms, delivery rooms, and ambulance services have also been established.
Parking Facility:
As many as 101 smart parking facilities have been created, capable of accommodating up to five lakh vehicles daily.
Double-Engine Boost:
Under the supreme leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath, UP's “double-engine” government is exhibiting the cultural, spiritual, traditional, and mythological vibe of the Mahakumbh on the international stage, Maurya stated.
Mela Schedule:
The Mahakumbh will be organised in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26, next year, on the banks of the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers.
