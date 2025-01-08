13-Year-Old Renounces World To Become Sadhvi, Joins Juna Akhara At Mahakumbh

Agra: A 13-year-old girl has renounced the world by becoming a sadhvi of the Juna Akhara in Mahakumbh.

Gets new name

The elder daughter of businessman Sandeep Singh Dhakara of Dauki town of Agra district, Rakhi has been given the name 'Gauri' by the Akhara. As per the tradition of the Akhara, Rakhi's 'Pinddaan' will be done on January 19. After the rituals, Rakhi will no longer be a part of her family and will be a member of the Akhara. A student of Class IX of Spring Field Inter College, Rakhi has a younger sister Prachi. Dhakara did Rakhi's 'Kanyadaan' in Juna Akhara with his wife Reema on January 6. Mahant Kaushal Giri of Juna Akhara who came from Gurugram in Haryana welcome Rakhi amid chants of Vedas. She was then named Gauri by the saints.

Doing Guru Seva for last four years

Reema said all members of her family are associated with the service of Mahant Kaushal Giri for the last year four years. Giri had narrated the Bhagwat Katha in her locality. Reema said she, her husband and her daughters had arrived at the Mahakumbh site on December 26. Rakhi had expressed her desire to become a sadhvi then. Rakhi was admitted to a camp in Sector 20 by Mahant Kaushal Giri. Dhakara said, "If my daughter wants to become a sadhvi, then it is good for her. Detachment has been awakened in my daughter's mind. It is a matter of good fortune for us."

Used to remain barefoot on Navratri

Spring Field Inter College manager PC Sharma said Rakhi is talented and took admission in the school in class VIII. "Rakhi is not only deeply religious but also influences people with her words. She used to come to school barefoot during Navratri," he said.

As per Sanatan Dharma, whoever wishes to become a sadhvi is given a braid, saffron clothes, Rudraksha, bhabhut and janeu (sacred thread) by five gurus. Along with knowledge and mantras, the gurus tell them about the sanyasi lifestyle, rituals, food habits, lifestyle, etc. While following the rituals, the female sanyasis have to control their five senses – lust, anger, arrogance, honey and greed. Complete initiation is done in a initiation ceremony on the fourth bathing festival of Kumbh. The sanyasis have to observe fast on the day. Along with this, they have to take 108 dips in the Ganga river by chanting Om Namah Shivaya mantra and then perform a havan.