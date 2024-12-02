Mahakaleswar Temple Goes Hi-Tech, Gets ATM-Like Laddu Dispenser

Ujjain: Mahakaleshwar temple, which houses one of 12 Jyotirlingas, in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain went hi-tech on Sunday with the installation of an ATM-like machine that dispensed the laddu prasad. The 'any time' automatic machine cheered the devotees. Union Health Minister and BJP national president JP Nadda unveiled the machine in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

The machine released 'laddu' packets when devotees transferred the price of the ‘prasad’ online using a QR code, displayed on the screen. The machine, with a donation from Delhi industrialists, was installed at all eight prasad counters.



Temple authorities said this feature has significantly reduced wait times and provide greater flexibility, especially for those who may not be able to visit the temple during its regular opening hours. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Minister JP Nadda also worshipped Lord Mahakal at the sanctum sanctorum of Mahakaleshwar temple. After this, meditation and worship was done in Nandi Mandapam and the Vedic clock installed at the temple.

On behalf of Ujjain Mahakal Temple Committee, CM Yadav honoured Union Minister JP Nadda by presenting a memento and prasad. Ganesh Dhakad, administrator of Mahakal Temple Committee, said, "This machine which has been installed by a donor from Delhi is coming good for devotees."



He said the idea behind installing such a machine had been taken given the increasing demand for laddu prasad from the crowd. Especially on festivals like Mahashivratri, Nag Panchami, and Shravan month, there is a high demand for laddu prasad. “During these days, more than 50 quintals of laddu prasad are prepared at the temple. Even on normal days, 30 to 40 quintals of laddu is distributed daily,” Dhakad said.