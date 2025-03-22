Mahakaleshwar Temple Darshan Scam: 2360-Page Chargesheet Filed Against 14 Accused, 4 Remain Absconding

Ujjain: The Madhya Pradesh Police have filed a chargesheet in the court against 14 persons accused of facilitating paid and illegal darshan at the world-famous Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple here. The 2360-page document was prepared following an initial investigation into the incident.
The issue came to the fore in December 2024 when the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (MTMC) detected a major decline in day-to-day income through the paid darshan facility and Bhasmaarti darshan fee. The collection of paid darshan fees at Rs 250 per person had fallen from Rs 20 lakh to a meagre Rs 10 lakh per day. A similar downfall was witnessed in the collection of the Bhasmaarti darshan fee of Rs 200 per person.
Later, Ujjain Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh visited the temple and found that some devotees, who were sitting in the Nandi Hall, had reached for VIP darshan by paying money to two temple employees. Following this incident, a probe was launched on the collector’s orders, and the police booked 14 people, out of which 10 were arrested, but four are still absconding.
8 accused permanent employees of temple committee.
Police also registered an FIR in Ujjain Mahakal Police Station against the accused following a complaint by the Mahakal Temple Committee. Of the 14 accused, 8 are permanent employees of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple, two persons are associated with the media, three were employees appointed through outsourcing and one was a former member of the temple committee linked to the Congress Party.
Case registered under these sections
Mahakal Police Station TI Narendra Parihar said that the chargesheet has been filed in Bharat Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 318(4), 316(2), 316(5) and section 193(9) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) under crime number 655/2024.
He said the arrested accused include Vinod Chaukse, Rakesh Srivastava, Abhishek Bhargava, Rajkumar Singh, Rajendra Singh Sisodia, Jitendra Singh Pawar, Omprakash Mali, Ritesh Sharma, Umesh Pandey and Karan Singh Pawar. At the same time, Ashish Sharma, Deepak Mittal, Pankaj Sharma and other accused are still absconding.
‘Absconding accused will be arrested soon’
After filing the chargesheet, Mahakal police have assured us they will continue the investigation. The police claim that soon the remaining accused will also be arrested. On the other hand, none of the arrested accused has been able to get bail from the court so far.
Also Read