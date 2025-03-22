ETV Bharat / state

Mahakaleshwar Temple Darshan Scam: 2360-Page Chargesheet Filed Against 14 Accused, 4 Remain Absconding

Ujjain: The Madhya Pradesh Police have filed a chargesheet in the court against 14 persons accused of facilitating paid and illegal darshan at the world-famous Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple here. The 2360-page document was prepared following an initial investigation into the incident.

The issue came to the fore in December 2024 when the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (MTMC) detected a major decline in day-to-day income through the paid darshan facility and Bhasmaarti darshan fee. The collection of paid darshan fees at Rs 250 per person had fallen from Rs 20 lakh to a meagre Rs 10 lakh per day. A similar downfall was witnessed in the collection of the Bhasmaarti darshan fee of Rs 200 per person.

Later, Ujjain Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh visited the temple and found that some devotees, who were sitting in the Nandi Hall, had reached for VIP darshan by paying money to two temple employees. Following this incident, a probe was launched on the collector’s orders, and the police booked 14 people, out of which 10 were arrested, but four are still absconding.

8 accused permanent employees of temple committee.

Police also registered an FIR in Ujjain Mahakal Police Station against the accused following a complaint by the Mahakal Temple Committee. Of the 14 accused, 8 are permanent employees of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple, two persons are associated with the media, three were employees appointed through outsourcing and one was a former member of the temple committee linked to the Congress Party.