Mahakal Temple fire: Painful incident, all possible help being given to injured: Modi

author img

By PTI

Published : Mar 25, 2024, 3:09 PM IST

Mahakal Temple fire: Painful incident, all possible help being given to injured: Modi

Reacting to the Mahakal Temple fire, PM Modi said the incident was very painful and wished those injured a speedy recovery. MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the PM spoke to him over phone and inquired about the health of those injured.

Indore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the Mahakal Temple fire incident was very painful and wished those injured a speedy recovery. A fire broke out in the 'garbha griha' (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple at 5:50am, injuring 14 priests and 'sevaks' (assistants), officials said.

In message on social media platform X, the PM said, "The accident that happened in Mahakal temple of Ujjain is very painful. I wish for the speedy recovery of all the devotees injured in the accident. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in every possible help to the victims."

Talking to reporters in Indore, where eight of the 14 victims are admitted, MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the PM spoke to him over phone and inquired about the health of those injured.

President Droupadi Murmu also spoke to him about the incident over phone, Yadav added. The President and PM have been informed that the victims, who sustained 30-35 per cent burns, are stable, Yadav said. Yadav further said gulal was being used as part of the temple's 'bhasma aarti' for "thousands of years" but it was unfortunate that the plate (thali) overturned, resulting in a fire.

"It will be investigated if the gulal contained some chemical or any other such items. I have ordered a probe into the fire. Prima facie, it looks like there is no conspiracy behind the fire. A probe will clear all aspects," the CM added.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Tale of Human-Penguin Friendship: 'Maruti' Finds Home & Solace at Indian Antarctic Station

Holi 2024: How Different States Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.