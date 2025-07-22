Mahagathbandhan's 'Black' Protest Against SIR Forces Bihar Assembly Adjournment

By Dev Raj

Patna: The protest against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar literally turned 'black' at the legislative Assembly on Tuesday as the opposition Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) legislators arrived in black clothes to express their dissent against the Election Commission of India (ECI) exercise.

Owing to the disruption caused due to ruckus inside the House, proceedings were adjourned in the morning barely 20 minutes after the start.

Donning black kurtas and shirts, the protesting MLAs from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress and the Left parties arrived at the state legislature premises carrying placards calling for protection of voting rights and a recall of the ECI exercise. The CPIML legislators carried a banner with "chunav chor, gaddi chhod" (election thief, abdicate power) emblazoned across it.

The Opposition legislators staged protest at the main entrance of the legislative Assembly building, shouting slogans against SIR, ECI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The move obstructed Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav and ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) legislators from entering the building and the marshals had to make way for them. A side entrance was opened later to facilitate the entry of other MLAs.

"Let them open as many gates as they want, but they should answer how many gates they have opened to destroy democracy, the Constitution, and the right to vote of the people. We will shut them all," Bihar Congress President and Kutumba MLA Rajesh Kumar said.

The Mahagathbandhan MLAs continued the protest inside the House and trooped into the well. As they shouted slogans, thumped the desks and tried to overturn the tables of Assembly officials, the Speaker directed the marshals to remove the placards.

"You all should sit down on your seats and allow the proceedings of the House to continue. Black clothes do not suit you and the public is watching everything because all this is being telecast live," Yadav told the Opposition MLAs while beginning the Question Hour at 11 AM.

"You all will hurt your throat by shouting so much. Save it for the elections. I am worried how you will raise slogans while campaigning for the polls. Do not scream so much because it will lead to high blood pressure. Do not show your strength on tables, show it in the field during the polls. I am willing to allow you to speak, but first take your seats," Yadav added.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was present inside the Assembly, asked the protestors why they were in black attire. Amid the ruckus, he requested them to take their seats.

Surprisingly, RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who is the leader of the Mahagathbandhan, was not present in the House during the protest.

When the pandemonium by the Opposition did not stop, the Speaker adjourned the session till 2 PM. The House could sit for just 20 minutes in the morning.

On the other hand, it seems the Mahagathbandhan is in no mood to let go of the issue and is planning to intensify its protest against SIR. It has already indicated that it would not allow the House to function smoothly.