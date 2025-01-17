ETV Bharat / state

Mahabubabad Horror: Woman Killed And Buried At Home, Accused At Large

Mahabubabad (Telangana): In a bizarre incident, a 35-year-old woman was brutally murdered and buried in the premises of the accused's rented house in Signal colony. To avoid raising suspicion, the accused reportedly covered the burial site with cow dung and even built a stove next to it to cook meals.

According to Mahabubabad Town Circle Inspector Devender, the victim, Nagamani, originally from Lakshminarasimhapuram village in Bayyaram mandal, had left her husband and two children to live with Gopi, a man she had allegedly been in a relationship with for a few months. Gopi, along with his parents, Pati Ramulu and Lakshmi, his sister Durga, and her husband Mahender, had been living in the rented house of one Anjanaiah for three years, earning a livelihood by collecting paper.

However, over the past few days, both Nagamani and Gopi indulged in fights, raising suspicions among the family members.

Police suspect, after tension began in the relationship between Nagamani and Gopi, he along with Ramulu, Lakshmi, and Durga allegedly murdered Nagamani and buried her body in the house compound suspectedly around 10 days ago. To conceal the crime, they built a stove over the grave and continued using it for cooking meals.