Maha Shivratri 2025: Varanasi Gears Up For Celebrations With 40 Lakh Devotees Expected For Baba Vishwanath's Grand Wedding And Special Rituals

Varanasi: The historic city of Varanasi is abuzz with fervour as preparations for the much-anticipated wedding celebrations of Baba Vishwanath And Maa Gauri begin in earnest. This grand event is expected to attract millions of devotees from across the country and beyond. With a rich cultural and religious significance, the celebrations are set to unfold with a series of traditional rituals and festivities, culminating in Baba Vishwanath's wedding on February 26.

The festivities kicked off on February 24 with the offering of turmeric brought from Mewar to Baba Vishwanath. This ritual, which marks the beginning of the wedding festivities, will take place at the residence of the former Mahant at Tedhi Neem in Godaulia. The ritual will be performed by Pandit Vachaspati Tiwari, the son of the former Mahant Kulpati Tiwari. The turmeric offering is followed by the special presentation of Banarsi Thandai, Paan and Panchmewa, a traditional preparation, in honour of Baba Vishwanath.

Baba Vishwanath (ETV Bharat)

Pandit Vachaspati Tiwari shared that Baba Vishwanath's court would be decorated in a special royal form ahead of the wedding. The offering of turmeric will be followed by the ritual of removing Baba's evil eye, and from that moment, devotional songs will start, continuing until the wedding itself. The decorations and rituals for the wedding are an important part of this multi-day celebration, which is expected to draw crowds in the lakhs.

The wedding celebrations are taking place amid an unprecedented influx of devotees to the city. By February 26, it is estimated that up to 40 lakh devotees will visit Varanasi to participate in Baba Vishwanath's wedding celebrations. As of now, approximately 10 lakh devotees have already arrived in the city, with more pouring in every day. The temple, which is a central part of the celebrations, has been beautifully decorated for the occasion. The doors to Baba Vishwanath's temple were opened at 2.45 am on Monday, and devotees have been streaming in ever since for darshan, following the customary worship and Abhishek rituals.

Baba Vishwanath's Wedding Program:

The wedding rituals for Baba Vishwanath and Maa Gauri will begin on Maha Shivratri, February 26. The temple will remain open for 32 continuous hours on this auspicious day, allowing devotees from all over the country to offer their prayers and witness the divine wedding. The wedding procession of Baba Vishwanath will begin at the Maidagin Mahamrityunjay Baba's court and will pass through several key parts of the city before finally reaching Vishwanath Dham. The procession will take place on February 27, following the wedding.

Increasing Devotee Numbers and Traffic Arrangements:

The sheer number of visitors to Varanasi has overwhelmed the city. On February 22 and 23 alone, over 13 lakh devotees visited the Baba Vishwanath temple, with 6,34,736 visitors on February 22 and 6,59,554 on February 23. As the celebrations continue, the influx is only expected to increase, with the total number of devotees expected to reach 40 lakh by the end of the festival.

Devotees gathered at Baba Vishwanath Temple In Varanasi (ETV Bharat)

With such a large number of visitors, the traffic and parking situation in Varanasi has become a challenge. The city's hotels and parking lots are filled, and many external vehicles are being stopped at the city's borders. Devotees are being encouraged to travel within the city using auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws, and e-buses. Long queues have been observed at entry points, especially from Godauklia to Chowk Maidagin, and people wait for a chance to worship Baba Vishwanath. To help manage the situation, drone monitoring and barricades have been set up to ensure safety and control the crowds.

VIP Darshan Restrictions:

In a move to manage the crowd effectively, the Baba Vishwanath temple authorities have decided to suspend the VIP darshan system until February 27. Temple's Chief Executive Officer Vishwa Bhushan, explained that the continuous influx of devotees, along with the ongoing Maha Kumbh effects, had made it difficult to maintain the regular darshan system. As a result, there will be no VIP entry from Gate No 4 Godaulia for around five to six hours on Maha Shivratri, as a large group of Naga Sanyasis and Sadhus will be participating in the rituals.

Devotees arriving for Maha Shivratri celebrations at Varanasi Baba Vishwanath Temple (ETV Bharat)

Security and Monitoring:

Security around the temple has been tightened in light of the large crowd. ADCP Traffic Rajesh Kumar Pandey mentioned that all parking lots in and around the city are full, and the city's traffic system is being monitored with the help of drones. Barricades have been set up in several places to help regulate the movement of traffic and devotees. As of now, over 25,000 to 30,000 vehicles have been parked at various lots.