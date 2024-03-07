Maha Shivratri: Kashi Vishwanath Live Darshan; Here is How You Can Watch

Maha Shivratri celebrations at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): One of the most important Hindu festivals, Maha Shivratri is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm across the country. Devotees observe a day-long fast, meditate, visit Shiva temples, perform rituals and offer prayers. This year Maha Shivratrti, the night of devotion is being celebrated on March 8.

On the occasion, Sri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust has arranged non-stop live telecast of Shivratri celebrations at Kashi Vishwanath Temple for 36 hours. The fete will begin with 'Mangala Aarti' on March 8 and will continue till the time of 'Bhog Arti' on March 9. The authorities expect over 10 lakh devotees to visit the temple this year. The temple authorities said that special arrangements have been made for the elderly and specially-abled devotees.

Vishwa Bhushan Mishra, Chief Executive Officer of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust, said, "The live telecast of Baba's sanctum sanctorum will start on all the social media platforms of the temple from the 'Mangala Aarti of March 8. This will continue non-stop till 'Bhog Aarti' on March 9."

Mishra said, "36 hours of non-stop live streaming can be seen on social media on the channel named Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust and Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham. It will also be telecast live on TV screens installed outside the temple and on the temple premises." He also said that last year about eight lakh devotees visited the temple during Maha Shivratri and this time the number is likely to exceed 10 lakhs.

He said that the screens will also be installed in different areas of the city, including Assi Ghat, Dashashwamedh Ghat, Varanasi Cantt Railway Station and other major places. Kaushal Raj Sharma, Commissioner of Varanasi, said that on Mahashivratri, visitors and devotees of the city will also be able to have live darshan of Lord Shri Kashi Vishwanath through LED screens installed at major places of the city.

"Security has been beefed up in and around the temple premises and a traffic advisory has also been issued," Sharma said. Sharma informed, "Entry and exit to and from the temple will be done from different gates for easy darshan of Baba. The temple administration will allow entry of devotees into the Dham through five entry gates and the exit has also been ensured from five different entry gates, which include Dhundhiraj Ganesh Gate (Maa Annapurna Gate), Ganga Gate (Lalita Ghat), Saraswati Gate, Vishwanath Gate (Gate No. 4) and Nandufaria Ramp. Proper barricading has been arranged at all the entrances."