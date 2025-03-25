Maha Kumbh Stampede Death: UP Govt Releases Compensation Money In Cash; Deceased's Kin In Trouble

Asansol: Binod Ruidas, a resident of Jamuria in West Bengal's Asansol, died following a stampede while taking the Holy dip in the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. After that incident, the Uttar Pradesh government had promised a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the deceased.

However, no death certificate or autopsy report accompanied Binod's body. As usual, the family was uncertain about the compensation. Now, suddenly, Binod's family got Rs 5 lakh cash deposited in the bank as compensation. The sudden money transfer created confusion as the source was not known. Binod Ruidas' family claimed that the Uttar Pradesh police disbursed this money in cash, as the first installment of compensation.

On January 31, the Uttar Pradesh police brought Binod's body from Prayagraj to the Kenda police station in Jamuria in an ambulance. There was no death certificate or autopsy report with the body. Although the Uttar Pradesh police did not reveal the cause of death of the man, his brother-in-law, who accompanied the body, said that Binod Ruidas died after being trampled while taking a dip in the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

Finding no documents testifying the death, West Bengal Police were also in the dark about the exact cause of death. On the other hand, after the stampede incident, the Yogi government had announced that the families of those who died in the stampede would be given Rs 25 lakh as compensation.

But since Binod Ruidas' family did not have any documents, they also gave up hope of compensation. Last Wednesday night, a team of Uttar Pradesh police came to Binod Ruidas' house in Kenda area of Jamuria. They handed over Rs 5 lakh in cash to the family in a sealed envelope. They also wrote it on a white piece of paper as a document.

Binod Ruidas' wife Sharmila Ruidas said, "They came and said that this is the first installment. You will be compensated for your loss of Rs 25 lakh in five installments. But they did not give us any proof. Is this how government money is paid?"

After this question came to Sharmila Ruidas' mind, the next day she went to the bank to deposit the money and faced obstacle. The bank officials asked her about the whereabout of the money. The bereaved family said that the Uttar Pradesh government had given them this money as compensation for the deceased Binod Ruidas, but the bank authorities were reluctant to accept it because government money does not come like this.

As per norm, money from any government side is usually transferred via bank or through a cheque. The bank officials though agreed to accept Rs 5 lakh after the request of the deceased person's kin, neighbours and locals, but made it clear to them that in future, any compensation money would not be accepted like this.

Sharmila said, "We have not received any death certificate till now. As a result, we are facing hassles. Therefore, before sending the money, the Uttar Pradesh government should send the death certificate first."