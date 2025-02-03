ETV Bharat / state

Maha Kumbh Stampede: BJP MLA Accuses UP Officials Of Working Under Influence Of Samajwadi Party

BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gujjar alleged a conspiracy in the Maha Kumbh stampede, blaming officials for negligence.

BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gujjar alleged a conspiracy in the Maha Kumbh stampede, blaming officials for negligence.
File Photo: Rescue operations were underway after a stampede at the Sangam (PTI)
By PTI

Published : Feb 3, 2025, 7:22 AM IST

Ghaziabad: BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Loni, Nand Kishore Gujjar, on Sunday demanded a high-level probe into the Maha Kumbh stampede alleging that "officials in UP were working under the influence of the Samajwadi Party." His comment comes a day after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hinted at a conspiracy to undermine Sanatan Dharma and the Maha Kumbh.

At least 30 people were killed and 60 others injured in a stampede that broke out at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on January 29. Gujjar also accused the officers of prioritising VIP treatment for their families while ordinary pilgrims struggled at the Maha Kumbh.

"MLAs, who hold a higher position than officers, were forced to stand in queues while bureaucrats' wives received VIP protocol," he told PTI.

A video of Gujjar’s statement has gone viral on the social media platform X, where he said that it was not the deaths (of pilgrims) but murders.

"I urge CM Yogi Adityanath to register an FIR against the Chief Secretary and his associates for looting the Maha Kumbh budget. He is responsible for the deaths of pilgrims (at the Maha Kumbh) and should be jailed under the NSA," he alleged.

After the incident, the UP government has already constituted a three-member judicial commission headed by former Justice Harsh Kumar, which will also include former DGP VK Gupta and retired IAS officer DK Singh. The Commission has begun its probe. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also announced an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh each for the kin of the deceased.

