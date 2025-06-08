Maha Kumbh Stampede at Prayagraj: Allahabad High Court Raps UP Govt For Delay In Compensation

Prayagraj: Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to consider paying compensation for the death of a woman in the stampede that took place at Prayagraj Maha Kumbh. The court said that the state government is the trustee of the citizens.

It is the government’s responsibility not only to protect the citizens but also to protect them from harm. If a plan has been made to compensate the victims of an untoward incident, then it should benefit all the victims and pay the compensation. The court has directed the government to decide on compensation and ordered it to submit the details of the injured and deceased in the accident.

The court has issued notice to CMO Prayagraj, Principal Motilal Nehru Medical College, Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital, TB Sapru Hospital, Motilal Nehru Divisional Hospital, District Women's Hospital, Allahabad Medical Association and Allahabad Nursing Home Association, making them parties in the petition.

It has been directed that an affidavit with date-wise details of the patients and the deceased be filed during the Maha Kumbh. It has asked to give the details of the doctor who saw the deceased, along with the time, date and identity of the person declared dead or received dead. The court has also directed the state government to give details of the number of claims, payments made in place of claims and how many claims are still pending for its settlement.

This order was issued by the division bench of Justice SD Singh and Justice Sandeep Jain after hearing the petition of Uday Pratap Singh by his advocate Anirudh Upadhyay. During the hearing, the Chief Standing Counsel of the State Government, JN Maurya, presented the information given by the Additional Mela Officer, Prayagraj.

The documents were presented without a date. It was revealed that a central hospital and 10 primary health centres were built in the Maha Kumbh Mela area, which were under the control of the Mela Officer. Apart from this, 305 beds were kept reserved in various government hospitals, SRN Hospital, TB Sapru Hospital, Motilal Nehru Divisional Hospital and District Women's Hospital, private hospitals and nursing homes. Arrangements were made to keep patients in private hospitals and nursing homes on the instructions of the DM and CMO of Prayagraj and with the cooperation of the Allahabad Medical Association and the Allahabad Nursing Home Association.

There were also two postmortem houses, one was run under the supervision of the Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital and the other under the Motilal Nehru Medical College. No other mortuary was used. The court said that the body was handed over to the son of the petitioner without giving any information about the death of the petitioner's wife in the stampede. No information was given as to whether the body came from the hospital or was brought directly, or was lying unclaimed. The body was handed over outside the mortuary, and no compensation has been given even after four months.

The government said that if the petitioner makes a claim, it will be considered. The court said that it is the responsibility of the state government to pay compensation to the family. People who have come from far away should not be expected to demand compensation.

