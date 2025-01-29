Maha Kumbh Stampede: Ambulance Carrying Injured Devotees Catches Fire

Prayagraj: An ambulance on duty caught fire while ferrying devotees injured during a stampede at the Maha Kumbh on Wednesday morning. The fire was extinguished quickly and the injured people were rushed out.

Visuals showed bystanders using fire extinguishers to put out the flames. This incident took place on the day when millions of devotees gathered for a holy bath at the Sangam during Mauni Amavasya 'Amrit Snan' in Prayagraj. This large turnout led to a stampede, with AFP reporting at least 15 fatalities and numerous injuries.

Ambulance Carrying Injured Devotees Catches Fire (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is continuously monitoring the situation in Kumbh and is in constant contact with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He has spoken with the Yogi multiple times since today morning and is giving directions for normalisation of the situation and relief.

Akharas had called off the Mauni Amavasya's Amrit Snan due to the tragic incident. While talking to PTI, Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Ravindra Puri said, "You would've seen what happened in the morning, and that's why we have decided to... All of our saints and seers were ready for the 'snan' when we were informed about this incident. That's why we have decided to call off our 'snan' on Mauni Amavasya".