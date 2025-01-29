ETV Bharat / state

Maha Kumbh Stampede: Ambulance Carrying Injured Devotees Catches Fire

An ambulance caught fire while conveying those injured in the stampede at the Maha Kumbh during Mauni Amavasya 'Amrit Snan' in Prayagraj on Wednesday.

Ambulance Conveying Injured People in a stampede Caught Fire
Ambulance Carrying Injured Devotees Catches Fire (Screengrab from PTI Video)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 29, 2025, 10:37 AM IST

Prayagraj: An ambulance on duty caught fire while ferrying devotees injured during a stampede at the Maha Kumbh on Wednesday morning. The fire was extinguished quickly and the injured people were rushed out.

Visuals showed bystanders using fire extinguishers to put out the flames. This incident took place on the day when millions of devotees gathered for a holy bath at the Sangam during Mauni Amavasya 'Amrit Snan' in Prayagraj. This large turnout led to a stampede, with AFP reporting at least 15 fatalities and numerous injuries.

Ambulance Carrying Injured Devotees Catches Fire (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is continuously monitoring the situation in Kumbh and is in constant contact with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He has spoken with the Yogi multiple times since today morning and is giving directions for normalisation of the situation and relief.

Akharas had called off the Mauni Amavasya's Amrit Snan due to the tragic incident. While talking to PTI, Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Ravindra Puri said, "You would've seen what happened in the morning, and that's why we have decided to... All of our saints and seers were ready for the 'snan' when we were informed about this incident. That's why we have decided to call off our 'snan' on Mauni Amavasya".

Read More

Maha Kumbh Stampede: AFP Reports 15 Dead; Yogi Appeals Devotees Not To Go To Sangam Noj; Modi Monitoring Situation

Prayagraj: An ambulance on duty caught fire while ferrying devotees injured during a stampede at the Maha Kumbh on Wednesday morning. The fire was extinguished quickly and the injured people were rushed out.

Visuals showed bystanders using fire extinguishers to put out the flames. This incident took place on the day when millions of devotees gathered for a holy bath at the Sangam during Mauni Amavasya 'Amrit Snan' in Prayagraj. This large turnout led to a stampede, with AFP reporting at least 15 fatalities and numerous injuries.

Ambulance Carrying Injured Devotees Catches Fire (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is continuously monitoring the situation in Kumbh and is in constant contact with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He has spoken with the Yogi multiple times since today morning and is giving directions for normalisation of the situation and relief.

Akharas had called off the Mauni Amavasya's Amrit Snan due to the tragic incident. While talking to PTI, Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Ravindra Puri said, "You would've seen what happened in the morning, and that's why we have decided to... All of our saints and seers were ready for the 'snan' when we were informed about this incident. That's why we have decided to call off our 'snan' on Mauni Amavasya".

Read More

Maha Kumbh Stampede: AFP Reports 15 Dead; Yogi Appeals Devotees Not To Go To Sangam Noj; Modi Monitoring Situation

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MAHA KUMBH STAMPEDESTAMPEDE IN PRAYAGRAJAMBULANCE FIRE IN KUMBHMAHA KUMBH STAMPEDE LATEST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

National Girl Child Day Special Interview: How First Indian Woman Paralympic Deepa Malik Proved Ability Can Outshine Disability

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.