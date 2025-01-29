ETV Bharat / state

Akharas Call Off Mauni Amavasya 'Amrit Snan' After Near-Stampede At Maha Kumbh: Mahant Ravindra Puri

A stampede-like situation occurred at Sangam on Wednesday, prompting Akharas to cancel their Mauni Amavasya Amrit Snan.

A stranded devotee is seen after a stampede occurred at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya' during the ongoing 'Maha Kumbh Mela' festival, in Prayagraj, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025.
A stranded devotee is seen after a stampede occurred at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya' during the ongoing 'Maha Kumbh Mela' festival, in Prayagraj, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (APTI)
By PTI

Published : Jan 29, 2025, 7:11 AM IST

Mahakumbh Nagar: Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Ravindra Puri on Wednesday said that due to the stampede-like situation at Maha Kumbh, the seers have called off their Mauni Amavasya's Amrit Snan. A stampede-like situation broke out at Sangam earlier on Wednesday at the Sangam, where several people, including women and children, suffered injuries.

"You would've seen what happened in the morning, and that's why we have decided to... All of our saints and seers were ready for the 'snan' when we were informed about this incident. That's why we have decided to call off our 'snan' on 'Mauni Amavasya'," Mahant Ravindra Puri told PTI Videos.

As per the tradition of the Kumbh Mela, Akharas belonging to the three sects—Sanyasi, Bairagi, and Udaseen—take the holy dip in a set sequence after a majestic, awe-inspiring procession to the Sangam Ghat.

The seers and saints, including the ash-smeared Nagas, then immerse themselves in the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers on special bathing dates like the Mauni Amavasya, which are marked by special celestial alignments and considered holy among Hindus.

On Tuesday, a day before the Mauni Amavasya, nearly 5 crore people reached for the dip during the fair, according to estimates of the Uttar Pradesh government, which expects the crowd to be around 10 crore on Wednesday.

