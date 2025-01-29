ETV Bharat / state

Akharas Call Off Mauni Amavasya 'Amrit Snan' After Near-Stampede At Maha Kumbh: Mahant Ravindra Puri

A stranded devotee is seen after a stampede occurred at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya' during the ongoing 'Maha Kumbh Mela' festival, in Prayagraj, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. ( APTI )

Mahakumbh Nagar: Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Ravindra Puri on Wednesday said that due to the stampede-like situation at Maha Kumbh, the seers have called off their Mauni Amavasya's Amrit Snan. A stampede-like situation broke out at Sangam earlier on Wednesday at the Sangam, where several people, including women and children, suffered injuries.

"You would've seen what happened in the morning, and that's why we have decided to... All of our saints and seers were ready for the 'snan' when we were informed about this incident. That's why we have decided to call off our 'snan' on 'Mauni Amavasya'," Mahant Ravindra Puri told PTI Videos.

As per the tradition of the Kumbh Mela, Akharas belonging to the three sects—Sanyasi, Bairagi, and Udaseen—take the holy dip in a set sequence after a majestic, awe-inspiring procession to the Sangam Ghat.