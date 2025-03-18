ETV Bharat / state

Maha Kumbh Sends Message Of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' To Global Community: Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the grand success of Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, which was held under his leadership. He said the event conveyed the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the world is one family) to the global community.

In a post on the social media platform X on Tuesday, Adityanath wrote: "Under the visionary guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the grand, clean, safe, and well-organized Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj has sent a heartfelt message of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat, Sarvsamaveshi Bharat’ (One India, Great India, Inclusive India) and ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ to the world."

He further stated: "Faith can be a means of livelihood, and culture can be a factor in a nation’s prosperity. Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj has set this example. I extend my gratitude to everyone involved in this grand event and my heartfelt thanks to the Hon’ble Prime Minister."