Maha Kumbh Sends Message Of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' To Global Community: Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath said the event conveyed the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the world is one family) to the global community.

File photo of Yogi Adityanath
By PTI

Published : Mar 18, 2025, 8:37 PM IST

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the grand success of Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, which was held under his leadership. He said the event conveyed the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the world is one family) to the global community.

In a post on the social media platform X on Tuesday, Adityanath wrote: "Under the visionary guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the grand, clean, safe, and well-organized Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj has sent a heartfelt message of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat, Sarvsamaveshi Bharat’ (One India, Great India, Inclusive India) and ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ to the world."

He further stated: "Faith can be a means of livelihood, and culture can be a factor in a nation’s prosperity. Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj has set this example. I extend my gratitude to everyone involved in this grand event and my heartfelt thanks to the Hon’ble Prime Minister."

During the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi remarked in the Lok Sabha that the world had witnessed the grandeur of India through Maha Kumbh. He described it as an event driven by the devotion and determination of the people.

"Maha Kumbh was an expression of national consciousness on a massive scale. This national consciousness inspires us to achieve new resolutions," Modi said.

In response, CM Yogi Adityanath credited PM Modi for the successful organisation of Maha Kumbh 2025 and reiterated his gratitude for the Prime Minister’s leadership.

