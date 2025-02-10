Prayagraj Chokes With Maha Kumbh Rush; Police Urge Devotees To Turn Back

Prayagraj: The massive influx of devotees arriving for the Maha Kumbh has choked all major entry routes into Prayagraj, forcing police to urge people to turn back.

Over the past four days, congestion has worsened to the point where the Prayagraj Sangam railway station has been shut down, and entry roads are witnessing gridlocks stretching 15 to 30 km. With the upcoming Maghi Purnima bath on 12 February, the number of devotees continues to rise, compelling many to walk 35 to 40 km to reach the Sangam.

Crowds began swelling from the night of 5 February, following a relatively quiet period after the stampede-like situation on Mauni Amavasya (29 January). By 7 February, all seven key roads leading to Prayagraj were gridlocked. The situation inside the city mirrored the chaos, with areas like Naini and Jhunsi witnessing surging crowds. On 8 and 9 February, both city roads and highways remained at a standstill.

An estimated five crore devotees have taken a holy dip in the past four days, according to the officials. On Sunday alone, 1.57 crore devotees bathed in the Ganga, while by Monday afternoon, 63 lakh more had joined. Authorities anticipate the number could cross two crore by the end of the day, with another 10 to 12 lakh still en route.

Traffic Jams Across Major Routes:

Prayagraj-Varanasi: 20 km

Prayagraj-Mirzapur: 10-12 km

Lucknow-Raebareli-Pratapgarh: 25-30 km

Prayagraj-Jaunpur: 15-17 km

Prayagraj-Chitrakoot: 10 km

Prayagraj-Rewa: 25-30 km

Prayagraj-Kaushambi: 10 km

Adding to the congestion, the Prayagraj-Ayodhya highway is witnessing long queues of vehicles as devotees head towards Ayodhya. Sultanpur police have blocked entry at the district’s border, diverting heavy vehicles while restricting two-wheelers as well.

Sangam Railway Station Closed Until 14 February

To manage the surge, Northern Railway has shut down Prayagraj Sangam station from 9 February (1:30 p.m.) to 14 February (midnight), though Prayagraj Junction remains operational. Special trains are running from Prayagraj Chowki, Naini, Subedarganj, Prayag, Phaphamau, Prayagraj Rambagh, and Jhunsi stations, with a one-way entry system in place for crowd control.

City-Wide Gridlocks and Shortages

Traffic congestion has extended into every part of the city, making it difficult for residents to access daily essentials. Pilgrims are being forced to walk 15 to 20 km just to reach the bathing ghats.

Despite the government’s claim of deploying 500 shuttle buses, devotees report an acute shortage, with private transport operators charging exorbitant fares. Clashes between police and crowds have been reported in multiple locations. The situation intensified as security was heightened for President Droupadi Murmu, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Governor Anandiben Patel’s visit, leading to the closure of pontoon bridges and key routes near the Sangam.

Food Supplies Dwindling

With an estimated five crore devotees in Prayagraj, food shortages have emerged. Restaurants and dhabas in Naini, Jhansi, and Phaphamau are running out of supplies. Streets near the Ganga are packed with devotees, with no space left for movement. In Naini’s ADA Colony, the roads are entirely occupied by devotees.