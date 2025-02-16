ETV Bharat / state

Maha Kumbh Mela Arrangements Are Very Good, Says PM Modi's Brother, Prahlad Modi

Prahlad Modi has said that Maha Kumbh Mela is like a 'yagya' and slammed people who are criticising the arrangements.

Maha Kumbh Mela Arrangements Are Very Good, Says PM Modi's Brother, Prahlad Modi
File photo of Prahlad Modi (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 16, 2025, 6:50 PM IST

Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's younger brother Prahlad Damodar Das Modi said that the arrangements in Prayagraj for the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela are very good.

He thanked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi for the arrangements. "I could not go to Kumbh Mela due to ill health, but I am hearing good things from people. Sages used to perform 'yagya' in earlier days. Maha Kumbh is also a 'yagya', which is being visited by people from across the world. Devotees are so excited to reach the mela ground that the entire routes are getting congested," he said in Ayodhya on Sunday.

Slamming people for criticising mela arrangements, he said that just as external forces tried to disturb the sages and saints during their yagyas, critics are commenting on the Maha Kumbh. They are conspiring against the government, he said.

Responding to SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav's statement on the death toll during the stampede in the Maha Kumbh, he said that Yadav should provide the correct figures since he knows it.

Prahlad Modi reached Ayodhya today and visited Hanumangarhi and Ram Mandir, where he offered his prayers. "I'm blessed to get Lord Rama's darshan and am very happy. Whatever changes are happening in Ayodhya, are creating huge employment opportunities for the youth in coming days," he said.

Speaking about the construction of Ram Mandir, he said that it has been built in Ayodhya after 500 years of sacrifice and dedication. Those who have sacrificed their lives in the Ram Mandir movement have become immortal, he said.

